In one line, PM Modi reiterates his position on conditional extension of the lock – news from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday adjusted the government’s approach to the 21-day lockdown launched last month to stem the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus disease. The Prime Minister, who communicated with the chief ministers, stressed that the new challenge was not only to save lives, but also to livelihoods.

Prime Minister Modi underlined that the government’s motto was earlier “jaan hai jahaan hai” [when you have a life, you have a world].

“Now it’s ‘jaan bhi jahaan bhi’ [saving lives and livelihoods],” he said, signaling a change in the approach of the Center. Prime Minister Modi did not elaborate. An official from the Prime Minister’s Office said later that he would finalize the country’s strategy closer to April 14 after some more consideration.

Along the way, the chief ministers of several opposition-ruled states, such as Punjab and Maharashtra, have continued their closure. In contrast, NDA chief ministers left the decision to Prime Minister Modi, who is expected to take a more nuanced approach.

“The expansion of closure this time will be conditional, so the economy will also be launched in key areas,” said another government official.

India was one of the few countries in the world to introduce a national blockade long before the disease began to spread in that country. A study by the Blavatnik Government School at Oxford University says India was faster than almost every other country in imposing a prison sentence on March 25th.

This approach, the Ministry of Health said after the prime minister’s video conference, helped control the spread of the disease. The government pointed to estimates that predicted 8.2 lakh Covid-19 cases in the country by April 15 if the government did not apply a restriction or closure across the country. They projected that these cases would be reduced to 1.2 fewer cases only if India took safeguards but did not implement a shutdown.

Since the government’s operation, India has only had 7,447 cases on April 11, the health ministry said.

Seeing the effectiveness of the lockdown to stop the spread of the disease that has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide, most chief ministers have advocated extending that process for another two weeks.

At a meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi, according to an official statement, “stressed the criticality of coming 3-4 weeks” to gauge the impact of the steps taken so far to stop the virus.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply aware of the impact that incarceration has on the poor and the long-term economy, a senior government official familiar with the developments told Hindustan Times.

At this stage, the government exists to make it easier to extend the lock for another two weeks. It would be harder to get the country, the economy and the lives of people back on track without endangering their lives.

This is the draft that Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked on.

The broad principle emphasized at the many meetings held to determine the lock-in strategy is to recognize that there are many parts of the country that do not have a single coronavirus case or even a suspected case. In such areas, locking can be facilitated. “You have to recognize the fact that almost half of all Covid-19 cases in the country are reported from only three states: Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu,” a government official said.

In addition, when Prime Minister Modi receives a call for a national shutdown, the official said, he will make sure that the harvest season starts from April 14.

