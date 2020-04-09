In Pak’s scenario for Kashmir, 230 terrorists are waiting at the border – News from India

With Indian security forces stretching to Jammu and Kashmir to assist civilian administration in combating the spread of coronaviruses, Pakistan-based terrorist groups have activated launch boards across the Kashmir Control Line and the border in Jammu to infiltrate 230 terrorists over the next few weeks and months.

The rally of five terrorists killed Sunday in close combat with an army of special forces commandos was among the first in recent weeks. Jammu and Kashmiri police chief Dilbagh Singh told HT soon that there was much more to be done on terror pads.

Indian national security planners have invested in this attempt across the border to create a summer of discontent in the Kashmir Valley.

About 160 terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahid (HM) are ready to infiltrate the Valley from across LoC in Kashmir, people tasked with analyzing terrorist intelligence movements and camps he told HT.

In the Jammu sector along the international border, some 70 armed and trained terrorists are on the launch pad to infiltrate the invincible rivers and zeros into the area.

Routes for terror infiltration

Kashmir sector

Gurez, Machchil, Keran, Tangdhar, Naugam and Uri

Jammu Sector

Jourian, Hira Nagar, Kathua, Samba and Jammu

Sector Rajouri

Poonch, Krishna Ghati, Bhimber Gali, Sunderbani and Naushera

According to counterterrorism operators, Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists are camping in Samani-Bhimber and Dudhnial launch boards in Pakistan, occupied Kashmir (PoK) and are waiting for the first opportunity to break into J&K. Similarly, LeT sends its terrorist cadre to Leep and Kel launching pillows in the Leep Valley and the Neelum Valley to infiltrate the Valley.

As part of its plan to intensify infiltration for terrorist attacks in J&K, the JeM terrorist group has been consolidating its trained staff across the international border in the Sialkot sector since February.

Also read: A spike in Pakistan ceasefire in the midst of the Covid epidemic

Intelligence reveals that a group of armed JeM jihadists arrived on their Markaz in Mundeke village, Tehsil Daska, Sialkot district on February 11, 2020.

Interior Ministry officials say there were 201 successful infiltration events along the LoC and IB in 2019. Most of the crossings occurred between April and September 2019.

“Keran meeting of April 5 killing five terrorists reveals that LeT has big plans to infiltrate from Kupwara sector”: Home Ministry official

During January to February 2020, Indian security forces managed to arrest 48 jihadists or overhead workers and neutralize 24 terrorists, including three foreign nationals.

“Keran’s April 5 meeting, which killed five terrorists, reveals that the LeT has big plans for infiltration from the Kupwara sector,” said an interior ministry official.

Infiltration from Pakistan takes place in various sectors: Gurez, Machchil, Keran, Tangdhar, Naugam and Uri in the Kashmir sector; Poonch, Krishna Ghati, Bhimber Gali, Sunderbani and Naushera in the Rajouri sector; Jourian, Hira Nagar, Kathua, Samba and Jammu in the Jammu sector.

Anti-terrorist operatives said the main outfits in recent years were dealing with the infiltration of Jaish, Lashkar and the Hizbullah mujahideen. But they were receiving signals that Rawalpindi GHQ intends to revive Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami (HUJI) in Sialkot, Punjab and Kotli, occupied Kashmir in Pakistan.

.