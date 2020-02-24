in-photos:-india’s-protests-against-the-caa-become-violent-in-new-delhi

%MINIFYHTML0a9f2afa2258cd7f259cfb6c933d5e3e11%

At the very least 3 civilians and a law enforcement officer have died in violence in the Indian cash, New Delhi, the day the president of the United States, Donald Trump, started his two-working day vacation in Gujarat, the key minister’s house state Narendra Modi

Indian law enforcement made use of tear gasoline and smoke grenades to disperse the group when violence broke out.

An official at the GTB Healthcare facility in Delhi said that much more than 35 people today have been wounded in the clashes.

New Delhi has been a target of protests towards the controversial new citizenship law and protesters have been repeatedly tenting in several areas of the money for the past two months.

Hundreds of persons who aid the new regulation clashed with these who opposed it, with stone throws from both equally sides.

The very last round of violence broke out just as Trump commenced his inaugural visit to India, addressing a mega demonstration in Gujarat on Monday.