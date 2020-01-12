In Playoff Upset, defeat Titans Ravens 28-12

Loading...

Tennessee Titans’ Corey Davis gets a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Rob Carr / Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens entered the NFL postseason with a lot of momentum on their side. It was generally predicted that they would defeat visiting Tennessee Titans in a Saturday night home game and reach the conference finale. Instead, their dreams of a place in this year’s Super Bowl came to an end when the Tennessee Titans rode out into the Baltimore outsiders and rode winners.

With an impressive 28:12 success, the titans will again take part in the AFC championship for the first time since 2002.

The @Titans are the third team since the 1970 merger that defeated crimes # 1 (Ravens) and # 1 (Patriots) in the same postseason.

The other two teams won the Super Bowl (1988 49ers, 2004 Patriots). pic.twitter.com/TaQlGhQtxm

– ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 12, 2020

Tennessee’s victory was due to strong performance by the entire team. Derrick Hardy had a particularly strong game, including a 66-yard carry; In the end, he had a total of 195 meters for the night. And quarterback Ryan Tannehill continued his impressive form, completing two touchdowns as the game progressed.

The best story of the NFL playoffs is … Ryan Tannehill?

• traded from Miami

• was a backup

• got the starting job in October

• brought the titans into the playoffs

• Beat the patriots

• Hit the ravens

• goes to the AFC championship game pic.twitter.com/WlyPNUAkPN

– SB Nation (@SBNation) January 12, 2020

Tennessee took the lead early and ended the first quarter 7-0. Over the next two quarters, they beat Baltimore and scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter. Baltimore was the only team to score six more goals in game four, but it wasn’t enough to get them back in the game.

At NFL.com, Nick Shook writes that the Ravens are the first to fall in 6th place since 2010. These playoffs will develop at a time when anything can happen – and many more games will follow.

