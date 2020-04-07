In PM Modi’s order to export hydroxychloroquinine, World News of the World Covid-19

Even before President Donald Trump warned India of possible retaliation if the ban on hydroxychloroquinine was not lifted on Monday, the Modi government informed all countries, including the US, about a policy change that facilitates the supply of critical drugs through institutionalized channels.

An authorized committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday decided to lift the export restrictions on 14 drugs and allow the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol after assessing potential domestic demand and existing supplies.

“It’s not just hydroxychloroquine or the US. The Indian pharmaceutical industry supplies HIV drugs to 8 million patients in South Africa, paracetamol in the UK, 80% of all drugs in the neighborhood, including the Maldives and Mauritius, and will supply hydroxychloroquine in major countries affected by coronavirus such as the US, Spain, Germany and Brazil.In the last three days since the export ban on hydroxychloroquine was issued by DGFT on April 4, the authorized committee met to comply with the request of the Ministry of Health and the Pharmaceutical Industry. including the US, on policy change. It’s a matter of record, “said a senior South Block official.

According to sources, changes in the export policy of critical medicines were reported to the countries concerned through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs early on Monday. DGFT was told to issue a notice in this regard.

The Foreign Ministry’s official statement was issued on Tuesday.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava attributed the decision to “humanitarian aspects of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic”. “We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations that are particularly badly affected by the pandemic,” he said.

Behind Prime Minister Modi’s decision to lift the ban on exporting messages is that India will not give up any commitments on critical drugs, especially at a time when the world is fighting coronavirus, people familiar with the development have said.

India has a $ 50 billion pharmaceutical industry that employs tremendous force and serves critical medicines to large parts of the world. Some countries such as the Maldives, Seychelles and Mauritius depend entirely on Indian industry for their supplies.

As US companies place orders of hydroxychloroquine on 100% export-oriented units in India, the much needed drug will be delivered almost immediately to pharmaceutical companies sitting on a pile of drugs.

President Trump called on Prime Minister Modi on Sunday, a day after the DGFT banned the export of hydroxychloroquine on April 5. The government has decided to ease the restriction after being satisfied that India has sufficient supplies of essential medicines to meet all the possible needs of the health ministry.

DGFT’s announcement of the licensing of hydroxychloroquinine and paracetamol is ongoing and will be published shortly.

