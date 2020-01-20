In political speech, Abe vows to usher in a “new era” of Japanese diplomacy

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a speech before the state parliament on Monday 2020 that it was “the decisive year for the introduction of a new era of Japanese diplomacy” and promised to address international issues directly.

However, during the speech at the beginning of the 150-day session, Abe mentioned no increasing scandals regarding his administration: the resignation of two ministers for alleged violations of the campaign finance law, the arrest of a member of the state parliament who is responsible for drafting government policies, called integrated resorts with casinos and allegations of cronyism and the preference for a taxpayer-funded cherry blossom party.

The opposition parties are sure to challenge the administration on accountability issues. And due to the Olympic and Paralympic Games and the July 5 governor election in Tokyo, it will likely be difficult to extend the state session, which means that Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party will have a tight law-making schedule.

Instead of opening him and his party to criticism in the scandals, Abe focused on foreign policy on Monday, bringing a remarkable change in wording regarding South Korea. He restored a description of Seoul being referred to as Tokyo’s “most important neighbor” for the first time since 2017, and was cautiously optimistic. In a keynote speech in October, Abe described South Korea as an “important neighbor”.

Abe emphasized that Tokyo “inherently” shares fundamental values ​​and strategic interests with Seoul and called on South Korean leader Moon Jae-in to enter into a constructive and cooperative relationship at the beginning of the new decade.

But he also made it clear that he could not easily say goodbye to compensation for war forced labor – a stubborn thorn in the side of bilateral relations. Abe warned Seoul and reiterated Tokyo’s stance that the nations had settled the matter through a 1965 treaty and that Japan was respecting international law.

“Diplomacy with neighboring countries is crucial as the national security environment in Northeast Asia has become more difficult,” said Abe. “I sincerely expect South Korea to keep its promises between nations and to build future-oriented bilateral relations.”

In his keynote speech in January 2019, Abe omitted the formulation about South Korea as Japan’s “most important neighbor”, a reflection of the increasingly difficult relationships at that time.

Bilateral relations worsened when a number of South Korean court orders ordered Japanese companies to pay compensation to victims of forced labor during the war in 2018. They worsened last year when Japan introduced stricter controls on high-tech exports to South Korea.

The Japanese Department of Commerce has since eased some export control measures, and Abe and Moon met in December hoping to fix broken ties.

Regarding military tensions in the Middle East, Abe went beyond his usual line and expressed a desire to conduct robust diplomacy that took advantage of Japan’s friendly relations with the nations in the region. He spoke of his “deep concern” and urged all parties to exercise restraint and seek diplomatic solutions based on the dialogue.

Japan will deploy the 4,650-ton destroyer, the Takanami, of the Maritime Self-Defense Force and has already dispatched two P-3C submarine fighters to an “investigative and research mission” into the waters off Oman and Yemen. While the opposition legislature criticized this move as a constitutional loophole, Abe reiterated it as a way to protect ships related to Japanese interests and noted that the country is highly dependent on the region’s energy resources.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the US-Japan security agreement, Abe praised this alliance and robustly called it “at an unprecedented level”.

He also reaffirmed his intention to settle a territorial dispute and conclude a peace treaty with Russia, and met “unconditionally” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to solve the problem of kidnapping Japanese citizens.

Abe also reaffirmed his commitment to building “mature” relations between Japan and China that are relevant to the new era.

“Japan and China have enormous responsibility for regional and global peace and prosperity,” said Abe. “International society expects us to clearly express our will to fulfill this responsibility in the current situation in Asia.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Japan in the spring, a move that will further strengthen relations.

With repeated references to the Olympic Games – both this year and the events of 1964, when Tokyo was last hosted – Abe tried to relate the sport spectacle to its political ambitions.

Abe cited the recovery of the Tohoku region after the catastrophic earthquake in 2011 and referred to the 2020 games as a “recreational Olympiad”. He expressed the hope that international visitors would experience the resilience of the destroyed regions up close.

Abe summed up his successes so far and said that his economic, social, labor, defense and foreign policy had lifted Japan beyond what he called “the wall of resignation”, in which the country was in economic slump until seven years ago was caught celebrating a comeback as prime minister.

“Our country is no longer the Japan it used to be,” said Abe. “We have managed to completely break down the wall of resignation. With this confidence and pride, let us work together from now on Japan’s new era of Reiwa.”

With regard to domestic policy, Abe presented a number of new initiatives which he would like to implement under the motto “Social security for all” and which are intended to facilitate reforms in the areas of pensions, health and care. He aims to extend pensions to part-time workers, while encouraging high-income people over the age of 75 to pay more for medical costs and encouraging companies to guarantee employment opportunities for people over 70.

In child-rearing, Abe discussed his goal of “tireless” support to reach a birth rate – the average number of children a woman will give birth in her life – from 1.42 in 2018 to 1.8, and pointed to one Directive, which is exempt from this, university fees for students from low-income households from April.

Strengthening people with disabilities and women is a key to revitalizing the economy. However, he did not present any new concrete plans.

Abe also showed enthusiasm for boosting tourism by accelerating multilingual services and Internet access with the ultimate goal of attracting 60 million foreign visitors annually by 2030.

The session of the state parliament also focuses on the progress Abe can make in his long-standing determination to revise the constitution, in particular Article 9, which waives war. Last year, the Constitutional Commission held a session in the House of Commons for the first time in about two years, but no significant progress has been made.

Abe mentioned the constitutional amendment at the end of the speech and called on the members of the state parliament to assume their responsibility by submitting their proposals.

“We will implement dramatic reforms in areas that affect the shape of our country, including social security,” said Abe. “A new Reiwa era has started. The Olympic and Paralympic Games are ahead of us. Since we have a vivid feeling for the future, now is the time to implement it. We cannot take responsibility for the next generation if we hesitate. ‘