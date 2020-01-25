In race for Cook County circuit clerk, black clergymen mobilize for Richard Boykin

The shofar blew when several dozen ministers invaded the Quinn Chapel AME Church, the Bronzeville Church, and the home of the largest black congregation in Chicago.

The ram’s horn, a traditional Jewish instrument indicating victory and liberation, announced the clergy that had been gathered Thursday in the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

“This group is showing today our independence from the Democratic Party,” Rev. Ira Acree of the Greater St. John Bible Church. Applause and “Amens.”

It’s time.

They gathered on a snowy morning to defy the Democratic Party and support Richard Boykin for Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

For centuries, black voters have supported candidates dictated by their party, rather than their hearts, by dutifully choosing stars and villains at the party’s insistence.

The office of the clerk, currently occupied by Dorothy Brown, is definitely a competition to vote. In 2000, Brown resisted the party and won, with a heavy lift from African-American church leaders.

Now Brown is retiring after a federal investigation. Boykin and three others try to replace her:

Jacob Meister, a Chicago-based lawyer and LGBTQ activist for many years, challenged and lost to Brown in 2016.

State Senator Iris Martinez, who has been representing the northwestern side since 2003, is an assistant majority leader and the first Latina to be elected to the Illinois Senate.

In August, Michael M. Cabonargi, a former Cook County Board of Review commissioner, won the party bosses’ approval. Usually that would assure him the status of leader.

The bishops, preachers, and preachers in Quinn Chapel prayed about this.

“Unfortunately, in our community, we expect African-Americans to just stand up,” Acree said. “It’s with the party everywhere in the country, no matter what.”

But “We say that we will make that choice in this race.”

Cabonargi, who is white, was planned at the insistence of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the first African-American and first woman to chair the Cook County Democratic Party.

Boykin is not on the warm and fuzzy list of Preckwinkle. He was a loud and persistent critic of the provincial soft drink tax that she defended and subsequently lost.

When Boykin drove for re-election last year, it was a payback period. Preckwinkle pushed Brandon Johnson, organizer of the Chicago Teachers Union, to the board seat of Boykin. Boykin lost.

“I have paid a heavy political price for the level of compassion and dedication I have demonstrated for the people,” Boykin said at the press conference.

Ministers did not want to talk about the soda tax, perhaps the most unpopular tax ever granted to the voters of the province.

She touted Boykin, a lawyer who was poor in Englewood and is now a practicing lawyer. The clergy call his independence and close community ties. And he is a sacred minister to start up.

Boykin previously served as the Chief of Staff of the American Rep. Danny Davis, who also endorsed him in the race.

“I will always put people about politics,” Boykin said.

Ministers intend to blow their own horn and “organize a huge” soul for the polls “campaign,” said Rev. Leslie Saunders, pastor of Hope Presbyterian Church of Chicago.

“We are going to mobilize block by block. We are going to make every pastor a kind of captain. They are going to organize people in and around their churches … “

The black preacher can be a powerful force of persuasion.

But this is only one race. What else do you have?

Follow Laura S. Washington on Twitter @ MediaDervish

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com