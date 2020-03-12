In Rajinikanth’s grand scheme for Tamil Nadu politics, he will not be the face of CM – India news

Actor and talented politician Rajinikanth said on Thursday that age and education are key in politics and will provide an opportunity for new and deserving people in his political party.

Presenting a road map for politics in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth said at a press conference in Chennai that he would have a limited number of leaders in his party. He also highlighted the “political vacuum” in Tamil Nadu and acknowledged that there was a need to fill that space.

“I never thought about the post of chief minister. I just want a change of policy,” Rajinikanth quoted news agency ANI as saying. India Press Trust reported that Rajinikanth has proposed the appointment of an “educated and compassionate young man” as Tamil Nadu chief minister.

There are speculations that Rajinikanth will join politics and compete in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, but the actor has not made his plans official so far.

Earlier this month, he met with some Muslim clothing leaders at his residence and discussed with them the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Population Register (NPR), and the National Citizen Register (NRC). Rajinikanth later said on Twitter that he was ready to play any role to maintain peace in the country.

The actor has also said in the past that he would be the first person to raise his voice even if one Muslim was influenced by the CAA.

On December 31, 2017, addressing a cramped Chennai fan base, Rajinikanth declared, “It’s a war … It’s a war. Get ready for battle,” indicating his intention to take to the political scene in Tamil Nadu, whom were abducted by Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi, following the demise of iconic leaders.

Initially, the actor turned his informal fan club into Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) – an association expected to form the basis of his political party. The actor also appointed office-bearers and functionaries at various levels for RMM.

In October 2018, Rajinikanth publicly claimed that 90 percent of the work to start his party was completed. But since then everything has suddenly turned on the Rajya political front.

.