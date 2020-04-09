“In real life, I’m trying to be a great mother-in-law”

“Chhoti Sardani” actress Neelu Kohli often plays mother-in-law on TV shows. Now in the midst of a nationwide lockdown, she’s trying to be the best mother-in-law in real life.

“I have played the role of ‘mother-in-law’ on many TV shows. I have played on the screen as good mother-in-law and bad mother-in-law. And now in real life, I’m trying to be the best I can be. I try my best to be my daughter-in-law’s friend and friend, “she said.

“We enjoy doing housework together. “We laugh, eat and play indoor games and are trying to make good memories of the hard times of lockdown,” said the actress, who is known for playing mother-in-law on shows like MaryAnn May, “Bhabhi”, “Jamai”. King “,” nomenclature “and” scribe sisters “.

In Bollywood films like “Housefull 1” and “Patiala House”, Neelu worries about her family. She makes sure that everyone follows the rules and regulations of the house to stay safe.

“Washing hands, getting clean, staying home, eating healthy and maintaining social distance are essential now. So I want my family to be responsible. And I’m proud that they are, “the” Manmarzia “actress said.

