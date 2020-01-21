In Real Life splits after 2.5 years of collaboration | Brady Tutton, Chance Perez, Conor Smith, Drew Ramos, In Real Life, Music, Sergio Calderon

Sad news for fans of the boy band In real life – the group has decided to separate after having performed together since 2017.

The guys, who became a group from the ABC Boy Band series, announced the news to fans on Monday, January 20.

In real life released an album called She Do in 2019 and they also recorded two songs in the Top 40 of the US Pop Songs chart.

“The past two and a half years have been a life-changing experience. We did six tours, got a single on the radio billboard and dropped our first album last year, “the group wrote in its message. “Thanks to all of this, we were fortunate to live our dreams, to come together as brothers while building an even bigger family, our fans. Hours you’ve all spent promoting our singles, camping a few days before our shows, you’ve always been there for us. ”

“From the success of In real life, each of us individually has received incredible opportunities that we think we need to seize. As we enter this new decade, we decide to seize these opportunities and see what success can result. Each of us has a unique talent that we would like to share with the world, so having said that, we will begin a new journey as five solo artists. Just as you have supported the group for the past two years, we ask our family for the same love for each member of our group. It’s not a goodbye from ‘In real life“Forever, it’s just what we think is right right now. We love you all and look forward to seeing you this year,” they added.

