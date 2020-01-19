In return, VanVleet scores 29 goals as Raptors Timberwolves | overthrow sport

Marc Gasol and Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors Hi-Five during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 18, 2020. – AFP picture

MINNEAPOLIS, January 19 – Fred VanVleet scored 29 points on his return from a thigh injury and Kyle Lowry added 28 points when visiting Toronto Raptors took a 122-112 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves yesterday in a third quarter attack.

Norman Powell scored 20 points and Pascal Siakam added 14 as the Raptors continued to bring their regulars back onto the pitch. Powell and Siakam returned from an injury last weekend. Marc Gasol returned on Friday. After missing the last five games, VanVleet was the last to see the field again.

Jarrett Culver scored 26 points and Robert Covington added 22 when the Timberwolves lost their fifth game in a row. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 12 for Minnesota in his second return after an absence of 15 games due to an aching knee.

Andrew Wiggins had a triple double in defeat and scored 18 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Wolves led by nine points several times in the second half as they seemed to be the team that benefited from the return of the main regulars. The Raptors started late in the first half, 62:58 behind.

The improved game continued into the third quarter as they opened their first double-digit lead of the game at 81-71 with 4:36 in the remaining time. The lead rose to 20 points at 110: 90 with an 11-0 run.

VanVleet looked like he had never missed a game. He shot 11 out of 16 out of the field and 7 out of 8 out of 3 point range. His seven 3-points were a career high. Lowry’s production was almost identical, as he went 10 out of 17 from the field and 5 out of 8 from afar.

Serge Ibaka added 12 points to the Raptors, while Toronto shot 51.6 percent in the team and 37.1 percent in the 3-point range.

The Raptors stumbled over a range of 4 to 7 that started just before Christmas. Now they have won three games in a row for the first time in a five-game winning streak that started in mid-December.

Allen Crabbe, who was taken over by the Wolves on Thursday from the Atlanta Hawks, did not play due to illness. – Reuters