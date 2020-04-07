In Roswell, NM, Isobel Evans’ Emancipation Is Coming

Roswell, Isobel Evans of New Mexico passed away a few weeks ago.

First, she discovers that her husband is not who she thinks he is, and secretly an evil stranger who forced her to kill someone a decade ago. Then he died, and his brother Max died, and the girl he was forced to kill was alive. Then she finds out she is pregnant thanks to her evil husband, and as a stranger tries to keep her true identity a secret, which leaves her with very little choice.

“She has been through a lot of grief and trauma, which she has done herself,” Lily Cowles told E! News. “And then to find out she was pregnant, I think, put her in a very bad condition, because first of all, she was a stranger so she couldn’t go to the doctor and see the medical help she had to deal with birth, or pregnancy, or manage her pregnancy. , but he wants to do it, but he’s also isolated, I don’t think he has anyone who can turn it on. ”

Isobel finally decides to use the deadly serum that Liz had developed last season to try to abort her, planning to eventually use an antidote to save herself. In last week’s episode, he nearly died in the attempt, and Liz had to be rescued after his death, and only because of some weak connections to Max in his alien pod.

This may be an alien story with foreign superpowers, but the Isobel story is not all that familiar.

“I think Isobel really works like an allegorical function here for stories about people facing unwanted pregnancies and who don’t have access to medical help, either because they don’t have the money to support it, or they’re underage and they don’t have the support from their families, or if they are illegitimate people and they risk expulsion, or they are living in a state that does not support it, “Cowles said. “So I think Isobel, like many women around the world, finds himself in a situation where he has an unwanted pregnancy.”

Cowles said Isobel was someone who wanted family, but “not like this.”

“The fact that this pregnancy came out of a relationship that was very painful both mentally and physically, that he took over his body and used it to commit murder, that he had lied to her … it forced him in a way he didn’t want, and that is a struggle to save himself, to save his future, “he said. “I think she just has a sudden revelation that this may be the only option to try to overcome it, and unfortunately this is the reality that many women face when they are denied access to health care. I think this is the result of women being denied access to proper healthcare and reproductive rights. “

Isobel was determined, Cowles said, to have no children who would be victims of trauma and abuse.

Isobel also has a long way ahead of him, now that the abortion of his aliens seems to have worked and he is free from Noah hopefully forever. He had the opportunity to define himself with something other than the man around him, as he always had.

“She’s a sister, she’s a wife. Her identity is always tied to the identity of other people, especially men,” Cowles said. “Now, the worst thing that can happen to him is losing both at the same time and in a terrible way, but in a way, it’s also a great opportunity for Isobel to define himself on his own terms, and to have agency in his own life in a way he had never done before, so it was frustrating, a journey he had to go through, but I think in the end, he was very hopeful because it offered him an opportunity to empower himself and to redefine his life from a legitimate place that came out of his own desire and, you know, the self-interest of others. ”

So what else will happen to Isobel? He took his life into his own hands.

“Right now, his number one priority is to find out how he can fight himself from ever being victimized again,” Cowles said. “I realize I’m my own protector, but I have my own agency, so I think it’s the first one, I’m going to provide for myself and protect myself, and second, I’ll know who I am when I’m safe, when I’m know that I feel safe in myself, who am I? He has never had a chance in his life to question who is gay outside of this relationship with a man? I am here? I think it will hit him hard enough. ”

“It’s perfect. It’s really a beautiful storyline,” he said. “I was very happy as an actress to be able to take it because of the first season, she was so stressed and restricted and living in this glass bubble, the gold cage she had built for herself. But it was a cage and, you know, in episode two, she talk about setting yourself free, and it’s like liberating Isobel Evans So stick to your hat! ”

Roswell, New Mexico airs Monday at 9am. on CW.