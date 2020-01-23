In search of his 2040 customer, Steinway turns to influencers and WeChat

Steinway & Sons can no longer rely on its products to conduct the discussions. With decreasing brand awareness, the piano maker wants to address a new generation with investments in influencer marketing and platforms like WeChat.

Steinway & Sons, piano maker for everyone from Rachmaninov to Randy Newman, lives with blessings and curse: it is really old.

The brand is venerated at the age of 166. This reliable classic brand appears constantly as a lacquered logo on stage, in recording studios and in Hollywood films. And with prices that cost up to $ 2.5 million for an instrument, it undoubtedly falls into the luxury class. But it is also a niche brand.

And that wouldn’t be a problem, said Anthony Gilroy, Senior Director of Marketing, which would have been the case.

“In the 1920s, Steinway was a household name and its owners were celebrities,” he said. “Everyone had a piano at home and they were looking for a Steinway. But today, at least in [the USA], a piano can no longer be found in every house. This presents us with a challenge. “

The brand’s popularity has decreased. In studies, Steinway found that recognition decreased with age. Consumers in the fifties and sixties who lived before television replaced pianos knew the brand best, those in the twenties least.

Steinway sales managers can live with this trend. Due to the prohibitive cost of its products, most people only buy from the company over the age of 50.

But Gilroy’s job is to promote the future. As he puts it: “In 20 years we don’t want to say:” Where have all our customers gone? “And we don’t want that because Steinway – as a brand name – has disappeared from the mainstream.”

The brand turned away from traditional media buying more than a decade ago. Since then, investments have mainly been made in search engine and Facebook advertising in order to target potential customers.

But last year Gilroy invested more in the brand to bring the Steinway name back to the 2040 customer’s slang. And like many marketers, he uses influencers as a vehicle.

“Once upon a time there was a lot of print advertising,” said Gilroy. “Now the money is being spent on things like … influencers and a PR agency. We definitely see the benefit in third party coverage and third party support for our business. “

Steinway’s list of influencers has so far been compiled from the classical music industry. They have done business with Tiffany Poon, a 23-year-old Hong Kong-born pianist, and Lord Vinheteiro, a rather eccentric YouTube musician who publishes videos like “The best 8-bit music played in”. The synthesizer! ‘

Recently, however, Steinway has started working with more mainstream luxury influencers than those who attract a pre-built audience of pianists and curious piano enthusiasts. A contract with Rosewood Hotels led fashion influencer Jessica Wang to the Steinway factory in Astoria, where she posed for her followers on the brand’s most expensive piano.

The “Pictures at an Exhibition” concert grand, hand-painted by Paul Wyse, is located in the factory’s vault – a VIP area where the company’s most exclusive pianos are kept. Gilroy describes the room as a major attraction for media and influence opportunities in 2020 and beyond.

“It’s not necessarily for serious pianists,” said Gilroy. “You may not be pianists at all. You could be a collector. It could be wealthy people who want something very nice for an important space in their house.

“Someone like Jessica makes a lot of sense for [this audience]. It’s about getting other people to talk about it and feel it … like an effort. “

Steinway can also appeal to the audience of the enormous number of established musicians it counts as a brand partner. One, like Madonna’s current pianist Ric’key Pageot, blurs the lines between influencer and celebrity, while others, like virtuoso Lang Lang, highlight the fame of mid-century US pianists in China.

Steinway believes that the Chinese market, like any luxury brand, is critical to economic success. Gilroy, witnessing the influx of wealthy Chinese-born consumers buying pianos in North America, has adjusted its media plan to take advantage of this trend.

His team recently launched a WeChat channel in the United States, which is run by Chinese-speaking consultants and is aimed at a new, often younger audience that has a penchant for brand new Steinways.

“The consultants are working on new material that is so good that we have taken over, translated, and used some of what they did, and used it on the English platforms,” ​​said Gilroy. “They focus on the factory, musicians … and our history.

“Your intention is to get leads for a sales event, but we also know that no matter where you go, people are the same: when you hit sales messages after sales messages, they stop paying attention. So we mix it up and try not to do all the sales. “

Gilroy is unlikely to pay off for this strategy in the near future. It could even wait decades for Steinway’s investments in this younger population to bring returns. Most marketers would rely on leaving the business long before.

But Gilroy has done it for 10 years as a lead marketer. And while that is impressive at a time when top-class chief marketers are only eleven months in the job, it is nothing impressive at Steinway.

“[In the factory] they measure their time in decades,” he said. “People have been working there for 30, 40 years.”

If Steinway can use the same leadership engagement approach and defy the month-long CMO tenure trend in the industry, Gilroy may not only witness his long game, but also learn from the results.