in-shots:-the-worst-violence-in-new-delhi-in-decades

%MINIFYHTML33423e136542e76607b0e3c2756a7e4f11%

%MINIFYHTML33423e136542e76607b0e3c2756a7e4f12%

At least 21 persons died and 189 ended up hurt in a few days of clashes in New Delhi that coincided with the to start with state go to of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to India, and the loss of life toll is predicted to enhance as that hospitals continue to receive the hurt, authorities said Wednesday. .

Violence broke out on Sunday right after Hindu crowds attacked Muslims protesting a new citizenship law that, in accordance to critics, violates the secular spirit of the South Asian region.

%MINIFYHTML33423e136542e76607b0e3c2756a7e4f13% %MINIFYHTML33423e136542e76607b0e3c2756a7e4f14%

The parts affected by violence. They were tense on Wednesday with most stores and colleges closed. The town federal government, led by Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requested that the military be deployed as the police have been accused of partisanship.

%MINIFYHTML33423e136542e76607b0e3c2756a7e4f15%

%MINIFYHTML33423e136542e76607b0e3c2756a7e4f16%

The Hindu nationalist federal government has banned the community assembly in the afflicted areas to prevent violence.

On Wednesday, Key Minister Narendra Modi named for calm, but has been criticized for not acting on time and arranging a luxurious reception for Trump while Delhi burned for 3 times.