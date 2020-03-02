[In solidarity with Fadiah Nadwa Fikri and individuals working out independence of assembly and expression — CIJ]

MARCH 1 — The Centre for Independent Journalism and the undersigned civil society organisations (CSOs) stand in potent solidarity with Fadiah Nadwa Fikri and other individuals more than tranquil activities training their freedom of assembly and freedom of expression.

In this regard, we condemn the transfer of the Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Section director Datuk Huzir Mohamed who was described as investigating Fadiah Nadwa Fikri, for inviting the general public to show up at the rally, underneath Part four(1) of the Sedition Act for alleged incitement, and Area 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 on alleged “improper use of community amenities or community service”.

The Dang Wangi Law enforcement main ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah has also purportedly stated that the organisers of the Help you save Malaysia gathering on 1 March 2020 are staying investigated beneath the Tranquil Assembly Act 2012.

These steps by the authorities are witnessed as a type of intimidation and reprisal in opposition to activists, who in this case were being doing exercises their constitutional right to liberty of expression and assembly by way of tranquil gatherings in condemning the ‘backdoor’ dealings which experienced resulted in the overthrowing of the Pakatan Harapan govt, which was obviously from the will of the people who experienced exercised their voting rights in 2018 to determine the governing administration of their alternative.

Related investigations have been launched by the authorities from Gavin Lee, Haizad Azhar and Aaron Yee for putting up statements on social media allegedly insulting the King.

Coming pretty much instantly soon after the announcement of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin as the eighth Key Minister this can clearly be found as the return of the regressive regime that we experienced just started off to transform since May well 2018. These steps are even further aggravated by the damning statements in the media portraying, especially Fadiah, as currently being “wanted” by the police. This attempt at demonising activism is seen as being applied to transform community narrative from human legal rights defenders and is remarkably condemned.

The civil modern society organisations have frequently advocated that use of repressive and draconian laws, this sort of as the higher than, need to be repealed as it is evidently a violation of the appropriate to freedom of expression and independence of speech which is assured in Short article 10 of our Federal Constitution.

There is no derogation of this need no matter of which govt is in ability and all the a lot more explanation to accelerate and deepen the reform agenda so that the will of the individuals is not thwarted yet again! As this kind of, we would like to urge the law enforcement to quit the use of repressive legislation and steps towards all those expressing their constitutional ideal to expression and speech.

We would also like to reiterate our placement taken on 24 February 2020 rejecting any backdoor government that undermines and betrays the folks of Malaysia who voted in 2018 on the foundation of a manifesto centered on reforms premised on eradication corruption, increase

financial disorders of folks and institutional strengthening centred on rule of legislation and human rights. Endorsed by:

one. Centre for Impartial Journalism

two. Independence Movie Network

three. Sisters in Islam

4. KRYSS Community

5. Suaram

six. Pusat Komas

seven. The Modern society for the Marketing of Human Legal rights (PROHAM)

8. EMPOWER Malaysia

9. Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor

10. Sinar Projek

11. Justice for Sisters

12. Engage

13. Newbie

