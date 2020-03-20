In spite of statewide lockdown, crisis university lunch distribution will continue on

The Kern County Superintendent of Colleges office will continue its food distribution program for free of charge and lowered-charge lunch pupils impacted by the statewide Covid-19-prompted school closure — irrespective of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unparalleled lockdown across California, introduced Thursday.

County school officials, assembly into the evening Thursday, founded parameters that will allow for them to safety manage the unexpected emergency diet program place into action in response to the global health and fitness disaster.

“This evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom sent statewide shelter-in-location orders, restricting non-necessary movements to manage the distribute of the coronavirus,” KCSOS spokesman Rob Meszaros create in a geared up statement. “Sixteen unexpected emergency sectors where by identified as becoming exempted from these orders. Incorporated among these are the Homeland Safety Sectors, which at the federal degree, include things like the instruction subsector.

“We have verified with the Governor’s government workers that his keep-at-home purchase exempts the essential pre K-12 functions lined in his previous orders.

“Because of this exemption, and since meals are an important portion of faculty products and services, Kern County university districts will continue to run Kern County university districts’ ‘Grab N Go’ food programs until eventually more detect.”

