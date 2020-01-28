In-state LB clearly feels like a priority for UGA

Do you want to attack every day with the latest information on UGA football recruitment? That brings the Intel. Today’s game sheet demands another chance after a recent visit to see where Elite Junior LB Barrett Carter is.

Barrett Carter should be seen as one of the must-have prospects for Georgia in the 2021 cycle.

The aspiring senior at North Gwinnett High School has been a priority in his class for some time. But for prospects like Carter, this is about to happen as they start doing this great unofficial research before deciding on a future college decision.

Carter was in Georgia earlier this month to visit Junior Day. He followed this trip with a trip to Georgia Tech on Saturday. Clemson was scheduled for Sunday, but that had to be rescheduled. Tiger head coach Dabo Swinney would not be there to see him that day.

This trip to Athens was another positive experience. For starters, it was the first time that he tried on the Georgia uniform for a typical photo shoot with recruits. He did not describe the experience in ordinary tones.

“I felt ready to play at Sanford Stadium,” said Carter. “To be honest. I’m kidding, but no, I’m not kidding. It was really cool to have the Savage Pads on. It was just really cool.”

He wants to be number 1 in college, but he understands the deal. The way he looks at this is another example of why he is seen as an intelligent and highly instinctive defender.

“It’s fairly rare for a novice to wear this number,” said Carter. “But that’s my goal. I want to wear No. 1 in college.”

When he left Georgia, he had a clear idea.

“How important it was that I felt that day,” said Carter. “It felt like I was on my official visit to Georgia. Like all coaches, I’m talking about the assistants, the players, the head coach and everyone who just showed me love. It was huge for me. That stood out the most from everything. “

North Gwinnett’s up-and-coming senior LB Barrett Carter said Georgia made him feel like he was a clear priority on his unofficial visit. (Barrett Carter / Contributed Photo)

Barrett Carter: How it could fit in the 2021 class

Carter rates 247Sports Composite as a 4-star recruit for 2021. He is number 6 in the OLB and number 100 in the nation, but his film and reputation stand for a much higher rating.

RELATED: The first DawgNation profile for Barrett Carter

He is hired by the UGA as ILB for the assistant Glenn Schumann. Georgia has not yet signed a real 2020 class ILB after picking up Rian Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Trezmen Marshall in 2019. South Georgia ATH D.J. Lundy is still recruited to play ILB for the 2020 classBut the Bulldogs will also see that at least Monty Rice is exhausting its eligibility after the 2020 season.

Georgia 4-star DB Commit David Daniel is the veteran of the 2021 class. Carter said Daniel had already spoken to him about staying home.

Barrett Carter said that his trips to the UGA feel at home when he’s on campus in Athens. (Barrett Carter / Contributed Photo)

What is Carter’s biggest attraction to Georgia at this time?

“This is the home team,” he said. “It’s the biggest. It’s close to home and it’s really not a big difference that I would say of my high school. I feel like I’m at my high school when I’m in Georgia. So I would say feel at home. Sure. “

When Carter got out of the car in the parking lot last weekend, he immediately felt comfortable. Coach Todd Hartley was there to greet him among many other members of the program.

“My girlfriend was there,” he said. “You spoke to her. You spoke to my parents. All the trainers were just very friendly. It was just incredible for me. “

Carter took part in the unofficial NBA 2K21 tournament among the recruits. For this event, he teamed up with his North Gwinnett teammate. This is 4-star CB Jordan Hancock.

Hancock is also a player you can see with the Bulldogs in class 2021.

The Carter Hancock duo were killed in the second round of this event by Tate Ratledge and his friend. It was interesting to see how Carter played “Blacktop” with a digital Magic Johnson at the 2v2 event. Hancock chose Giannas Antetokounmpo.

Ratledge played with the Miami Heat Lebron James and his good friend had Bill Russell. These two won the tournament.

Carter also discussed his decision schedule.

“At the moment it is before last year, but that can change at any time, but I would only say before last year,” he said. “It could be later or it could be earlier, but my answer is right now before my peak season.”

Carter said he had finished his junior day visit and was talking to his friends and family in Kirby Smart’s office. Previously, there was a film breakdown session with another highly regarded LB prospect and his potential position trainer.

“It was me, Smael Mondon and trainer (Glenn) Schumann in his office who smashed the film and where they see us and things like that. Then we spoke to Trainer (Dan) Lanning. We have a lot to do with them. “

Carter said he met Mondon for the first time on this visit. North Paulding’s 4-star rating on the composite scale is number 3 in the national OLB and number 37 in the overall outlook for 2021.

Barrett Carter had 76 tackles and nine sacks last season for a very good North Gwinnett team that ended in Georgia’s top scoring 12-2. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

If Georgia could bring these two together in class 2021, it would be an ideal replenishment for the ILB. The current ILBs Channing Tindall and Quay Walker are expected to exhaust their eligibility after the 2021 season, if not earlier. The important thing is that they have strong junior years.

Carter ended his 2019 season in the semi-finals of a North Gwinnett team that ended 2: 12. He had 49 solo tackles and 76 stops. These sums also include nine sacks. He is a newcomer to LB who completes DB’s speed and flexibility training, evaluates as an OLB and still fits best with the ILB.

For this reason, it can cover receivers with narrow ends and slots and looks like adequate security. He’s not the length to be the prototype defender at 6 feet 1 and 215 pounds, but that’s probably his only exploration limitation.

He has this “it” factor. Carter can wear a distinctive pink mouthpiece on the field, performing every game as he wishes.

If North Gwinnett beat Lowndes in the semifinals this year, Carter thought he was athletic enough to complete the task of defeating Marietta 5-star WR / TE Arik Gilbert all night.

For this reason, Carter can be a three-down LB on Saturdays. When asked which player he appreciated most about his own game, Carter replied with Clemson All-American LB Isaiah Simmons.

He’s not yet at this level, but Carter can be the versatile multi-task defender that Simmons was introduced to effectively at college level.

In all of this, the UGA fit wouldn’t even count as a traditional downhill gap filler.

“You move the inner supporters,” said Carter. “It’s not just inside, but we would be moved.”

This Clemson visit has to be postponed, but he’ll be visiting Auburn on another planned trip this weekend.

Barrett Carter is at the center of North Gwinnett’s defense, helping to overthrow Colquitt County RB Daijun Edwards in this 2019 season photo file. (AJC)