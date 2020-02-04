In Tanzania, 20 People Die From A Mass Extinction Of The Church Because Of “Holy Oil”

At least 20 people were killed in a mass piracy involving church worshipers in Tanzania after the enthusiastic crowd gathered to get “holy oil”.

The outdoor service was held on Saturday evening in the northern city of Moshi in the Arise and Shine Ministry in Tanzania.

A popular preacher, Boniface Mwamposa, whose congregation calls him “apostle”, led the prayer ceremony. Al-Jazeera reports that Mwamposa claimed that his holy oil could solve the problems of his congregation.

Then Mwamposa poured the oil onto the floor and people started to touch it.

The witness Peter Kilwelo was quoted by the AFP as saying: “People stepped mercilessly on their feet and pressed each other with their elbows.”

“It was like the preacher had thrown bundles of dollars … and there were all these deaths!”

In addition to the dead, 16 people were reported injured. Meanwhile, the police have arrested Mwamposa to help with the investigation.

President John Magufuli has expressed his condolences to the bereaved.

Tanzania has a predominantly Christian population, with most people identifying with Pentecostal denominations. The country is also home to an exuberant tradition of “miraculous” Christianity and the phenomenon of the prosperity gospel.

Paul Makonda, the Prime Minister of Tanzania’s capital and anti-gay activist, has been banned from traveling to the US since Friday “because he is involved in gross human rights violations that include the apparent denial of the right to life, freedom or the security of.” People. ”

The ban also applies to his immediate family members.

Tanzania has been on the radar of human rights groups since 2015, when President John Magufuli took office.

The rejection of homosexual rights is rooted in Christian arguments and appeals to traditional moral feeling.