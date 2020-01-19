In the $ 1.6 trillion mortgage market, Canadians don’t even understand the basics

It’s no secret that Canadians’ financial literacy is poor at best, but given the fact that households have $ 1.6 trillion in mortgage debt, we should be particularly concerned about how much of a knowledge gap there is on the basics of yawning a mortgage.

A survey conducted and published this week for the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada and the Bank of Canada found that most Canadians are hopelessly lost when it comes to simple mortgage terminology such as “term” and “repayment”.

According to the survey, just over half of consumers did not correctly understand what “mortgage term” means. Only 49 percent gave purely correct answers such as “the years in which you have a mortgage / contract term”, “the duration of the setting of a mortgage interest rate” or “the period until the extension”.

The Canadians understand even more shakily what “amortization” means – while just over a quarter (28 percent) of the general population could offer a correct definition of the word, they also said in their responses things that made it clear that they did not. I don’t know exactly what you were talking about.

Less than one percent of Canadians could correctly define the amortization as “time to fully repay the mortgage”.

Just to be clear, the payback period is the time it takes to fully repay a mortgage (typically 25 years), while the mortgage duration is the time you spent on a particular mortgage rate and the terms a set lender (usually five years).

While the answers from the survey above reflect the mortgage knowledge of the general population, even those who took out a mortgage in the survey or intend to buy a house in the next five years have had a slightly better understanding of the mortgage fundamentals. As the survey results show, “three to ten of the target group… do not know what the term“ payback period ”means,” which indicates that a large number of people with dubious understanding have plunged into the biggest financial decision of their life, the core terminology in the documents they signed.

“The responses indicate that there is a significant lack of knowledge of mortgage terms among both the population and the target group,” the survey authors write. The published survey was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs and included interviews with 5,000 Canadians between May and June 2019.

The results should clarify Canadians’ basic knowledge of mortgages as part of a larger search: find out what Canadians know about long-term mortgages and why they didn’t choose this option.

Just as the poll began last May, Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz made a speech in Winnipeg in which he passionately advocated (at least for a central banker) that the financial industry and Canadian home buyers should embrace mortgages longer , It was part of a broader call for innovation in the mortgage sector.

Fixed-rate mortgages with a term of more than five years are widespread, but are hardly used – only two percent of all mortgages issued in 2018 were fixed-rate loans with a term of more than five years, according to the Bank of Canada. Nevertheless, Poloz sees a lot of benefits for both consumers and the financial system if this number were to increase. On the one hand, a longer term means fewer renewals and therefore a lower risk that the renewal rate of private households will be higher. (Poloz admitted that a longer-term mortgage will have a higher interest rate, but for some home buyers, it is worth compensating for less risk.)

As far as the financial system is concerned, the fact that almost half of all mortgages in Canada have a fixed five-year term means that a whole host of borrowers who have taken out massive mortgages will take out massive mortgages at the beginning of a renewed rise in interest rates Years have to be renewed every year. “A simple calculation says that of all these five-year mortgages, about 20 percent are renewed every year,” he said. “That’s a lot of households. If all mortgages were 10-year loans, only 10 percent of these homeowners would renew themselves every year. “

Based on the survey results, Poloz sliced ​​up his work for him – only one in ten homeowners or likely buyers can correctly define both a mortgage term and a payback period, and at the same time knows that mortgages have a term of more than five years in Canada.

