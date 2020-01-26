In the Adaptive Ski Clinic, children of all levels of difficulty move down the slopes

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – The recent snowfall made for a very busy weekend at Sundown Mountain Resort, which also housed a clinic for skiers of all skill levels.

Families from across the state flocked to the snow, including children with visual and physical disabilities.

Ryder Drapeau and Tayler Soppe were among the children who attended an Adaptive Skiing lesson organized by Ark Advocates, a non-profit organization that supports families with disabilities.

Without their vests, you probably wouldn’t even notice that Drapeua and Soppe are visually impaired. Both were born blind legally.

Soppes mother Kayla Barnett said this is her first time trying skiing.

“We let them do pretty much anything they want. There’s a way to do everything differently,” said Barnett.

This is the fourth year that Ark Advocates has hosted an adaptive clinic after trying to expand its adaptive sports program.

“I was a little nervous,” said Soppe.

Fortunately for Soppe, Drapeau had tried it before and gave his friend a reassurance.

“He did it before, so he described it to me beforehand,” said Soppe.

Her favorite part was trying out the ski lift, Ark Advocate President Aulanda Krause said that this is often the highlight for many participants.

“I think the freedom to experience the big hills and the highlight is always to take the ski lift if you can,” said Krause.

The clinic offers participants the opportunity to expand their boundaries and learn that everything is possible.

“It helps with self-esteem and independence so they are not afraid to go out into the world and do things,” said Barnett.

Ark also uses a seat ski for people with physical disabilities, making them move like never before.

“If you have people who urge you to try and keep going, there’s nothing you can’t do,” said Rose Drapeau, mother of Ryder.

“We also have people with autism, so we’re really trying to gain experience and teach a lot of things to a lot of different people,” said Krause.

Classes and adaptable equipment can often be expensive, so the program helps offset the family costs by partnering with Sundown Mountain.

