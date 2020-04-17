In the aftermath of the AIDS crisis, a coronavirus roadmap is being offered – News – The Palm Beach Post

Speaking on White House television, a small, specialist doctor evoked gloomy, 30-year-old memories for Gary Cooper.

Dr. Anthony Fauc’s soothing audio guide to Cooper and thousands of gays around the world through the horrific AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

Now that Cooper is watching and listening to the Fauci publication about a rough but calm warning of the threat of a coronavirus, the 74-year-old, who has spent the past 35 years with HIV, has sometimes felt a familiar type of distress.

“The risk of infection arises from what we do, our actions, not who we are, not our nationality,” Cooper said. “Our connection spreads it.”

When COVID-19 destroys the world, Cooper and gay men in Austin and around the world who survived the AIDS epidemic have often found themselves believing in the fear and anxiety of a bygone era.

Does a friend or loved one – someone they have been in close contact with – have a virus and you don’t know it? Do they get it themselves? Will it kill them?

“I think anyone who has lived through the AIDS crisis will recognize some parallels and, of course, some differences,” Cooper said.

But as government officials, including President Donald Trump and Texas Prime Minister Greg Abbott, begin discussing a gradual recovery ahead of COVID-19 life, AIDS epidemic survivors are also eager to share their experiences learned decades ago and pour out what is needed. hope light and model of flexibility.

They say they have long sophisticated models for creating new cultural norms that protect against disease and defend communities that do not have life-saving resources.

The AIDS crisis helped the mentor gain awareness of the gay community and the unique health challenges it often faces due to unfair treatment. At a recent White House press conference, Fauci said the disproportionate death toll of black Americans who signed COVID-19 reminded him of the exaggerated effects of HIV and AIDS on gays. weaknesses and disadvantages in our society. “

He and other experts hope that the tragedies of COVID-19 will bring similar attention to the health inequalities that African Americans face nationwide.

Gay rights activists say a lot of what they have amassed from that moment may be helpful today.

“We learned some things about health, spirituality, and caring for each other,” said Elder Jim Mitulski, who has served churches primarily with LGBTQ congregations in California and Texas and is now outside Oakland as minister of the United Church of Christ. . “We survived it – not all of us, but collectively – and this is a gift we can give to a society that has never been more open to receiving it from us.”

Virus comparison

AIDS and COVID-19 presented themselves in a similar whirlwind of terror, but experts point out significant differences between the two diseases.

Both attacked the victims indiscriminately and fiercely, leaving traces of fear and death as researchers and doctors rushed to trace the origins of the viruses and find effective treatments and vaccines.

Both diseases also have a particularly devilish trait: Those who have no symptoms can carry the virus and unknowingly transmit it.

According to the World Health Organization, HIV and AIDS have killed 32 million people since the early 1980s, and nearly 75 million have been infected. In the United States, an estimated 700,000 people have died of HIV and AIDS.

A few months after the release of COVID-19 in China, it is estimated that more than 2 million people have been diagnosed with the virus worldwide, and nearly 134,000 have died, including 28,000 Americans.

In both cases, researchers and doctors have studied why certain populations are at greater risk. In the case of AIDS, doctors found that gay men were more susceptible to seeking medical treatment because of both the way they had sexual contact and the stigmatization of their sexual identity.

Doctors continue to learn about COVID-19, but have found that patients with underlying medical conditions appear to be at the highest risk of dying. Those in the African-American community who have less access to health care resources appear to be the most vulnerable. For example, 70% of Louisiana’s COVID-19 deaths were black patients, even though they are only 30% of the state’s population.

Unlike AIDS, which is transmitted through sexual contact or blood transfusion, COVID-19 can be induced through much more random contact, similar to the flu or stomach virus.

In the early days of HIV, many people infected with the virus did not survive.

“Literally, when you started to get symptoms, they went in and we never knew if they would show up,” said Eugene Sepulveda, an Austin philanthropist and former chairman of the city and county HIV Commission from 1994-1996. “A lot survived, and then the others didn’t.”

Still, most people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, and countless thousands have had mild or no symptoms.

Gay men who have experienced the early days of AIDS also point out that COVID-19 is not the shame they suffer in the early days of HIV.

“There’s no idea that people deserve to get it or that they would do it for themselves in some way,” said Toby Johnson, who owned the LGBT bookstore Liberty Books in Austin along with his longtime partner Kip Dollar. “It made it so hard. You were afraid to tell anyone that you may have or have it. “

Perhaps the freshest difference between the two diseases, however, is in the last days of the victims.

Dr. David Wright, an Austin physician who treated many of the city’s earliest AIDS patients, said the popularity of hospitalization grew during that time. Most patients died with friends and family in their bed.

“With (COVID-19), it eliminates constant contact with people who have to face the last days or hours of their lives, and it’s incredibly difficult, not only for patients and medical staff but also for families, to follow this concept of social distance for people at death,” Wright said.

Lessons learned

According to health experts worldwide, society is likely to be forced to adapt to life through COVID-19, as well as how people, especially gay men, adapted to the AIDS outbreak.

The sexually active had to create new cultural norms for close interaction.

“Homosexuals had to learn to treat each other with shields and barriers,” said Perry Halkitis, dean of Rutgers University School of Public Health and an HIV / AIDS prevention expert. “Here’s a whole other new normal.”

Similarly, health authorities expect that people may for some time consider or force the use of masks or faces to protect against the spread of COVID-19. New York and Maryland have made face shields mandatory, as have some cities like Austin. It is likely that people will also avoid traditional hugs or handshakes.

However, the AIDS epidemic also ushered in a new era in education and the promotion of civil rights for the LGBTQ community.

Those who were deeply involved in the response say they learned the importance of communication, especially in minority and poor communities, where there was a lack of accurate data on the spread of the virus. They also learn to tailor their message to a specific audience.

“Expecting people to do something because we told them it didn’t bring organic change,” Mitulski said. “It includes training and discussion.”

Because COVID-19 pays too much tax to African Americans, law enforcement and others have urged the government to urgently provide more testing to minority communities, noting that many do not have access to health care and in many cases do not have the capacity. work from home. According to them, leaders also need to address systemic disparities between minorities and others that lead to the spread of diseases such as poor living conditions and lack of transportation.

At the height of the AIDS epidemic, doctors and counselors recommended gay men to treat everyone with whom they were in close contact as if they were HIV-positive – a mindset that could guide social interaction at the age of COVID-19.

“If you’ve made that assumption, you protected yourself from other people, and they protected you from yourself,” Johnson said.

After the outbreak of AIDS, many gay men also began to take their overall health more seriously, go to the doctor routinely, and get vaccinated against diseases such as the flu.

“This is another crisis that is forcing us to be better,” Halkitis said. “You have to take that evil that is good in the end.”

The AIDS epidemic also gave rise to a sense of responsibility for other and stronger communities.

Many say they see hopeful signs that something similar is happening with COVID-19. They refer to the leak of charity, the large-scale design and distribution of face masks, and the celebration of health workers who are at risk for their safety at the forefront of a pandemic.

“We can see this as an opportunity to be bigger ourselves,” Cooper said, “and help those in need and reach people who are isolated by calling them on the phone and finding out for themselves that we are actually helping others, feeling better, and finding courage,” Cooper said.