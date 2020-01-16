In the Australian states hit by wildfire, it finally rains, which brings new risks – and brings relief

AUSTRALIA (CNN) – There are violent thunderstorms in some regions of Australia that are affected by heavy rains. Firefighters are fighting the worst flames the country has experienced in decades.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed that this will continue in the coming days,” said the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) in a tweet on Friday.

According to the RFS, it has rained on most of the state’s fireplaces in the past 24 hours. However, extinguishing the flames was not enough. 82 fires are still burning, including 30 that still need to be contained.

Droughters who have been waiting for rain for years celebrated their arrival on Thursday. It rained in large cities, including Sydney, where water flowed through the streets.

Forecasters predict more rain for the next few days, but warn that there may be flash floods in arid areas. Due to the years of drought, some regions have become so dry that the rain simply flows off the ground. The massive fires have blown away part of the vegetation that would normally soak up the rainfall.

Trees weakened by fire are also at risk of falling, and rain could wash ash and debris in the waterways and cause water pollution, the authorities said.

The state emergency service has posted several images on Facebook showing storm damage, including a four-meter-deep sinkhole.

Lightning bolts from the storms have triggered a number of new grass fires in New South Wales and Victoria, although it is hoped that the damp conditions will prevent the flames from spreading.

Parts of Melbourne were hit with up to 77 millimeters of rain, which resulted in flooding and some damage, the Victoria Bureau of Meteorology said on Thursday.

Nine News, a subsidiary of CNN, reported that some neighborhoods were hit by a month of rain in a matter of hours, but not in East Gippsland, where some of the state’s worst fires are raging.

Earlier this week the New South Wales RFS had said it could be a panacea for the region’s firefighters if the rain forecasts were correct.

“These will be all of our Christmas, birthday, engagement, anniversary, wedding and graduation gifts in one,” said Monday on Twitter. “Fingers crossed.”

Haze blankets Melbourne

The fires that broke out all summer in Victoria and NSW are among the most powerful and harmful fires that Australia has had in decades.

Nationwide, at least 28 people have died and more than 3,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged in New South Wales alone. State and federal agencies are struggling to contain the massive flames, although other countries, including the United States, are helping to fight the fire.

All of this was exacerbated by persistent heat and drought due to climate change. Tens of thousands of people took part in protests across the country last week and urged the government to do more to combat the climate crisis.

The situation is bad. Significant amounts of flora and fauna that only exist in Australia have been burned or killed. A group of ecologists estimated that perhaps a billion animals were affected nationwide. Water has become scarce in some cities. Others went up in flames.

The smoke of the fires has covered the big cities in the haze in recent weeks.

According to the Victoria Environment Protection Authority, rain has helped make the sky clearer, but air quality is expected to deteriorate in the coming days.

Haze has impacted the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. The referees canceled some training sessions and qualifiers earlier this week. The Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic had to retire after breathing difficulties.

In recent years, extreme temperatures in tennis’s first Grand Slam of the calendar year have created tough conditions – some competitors collapsed at the 2018 event or complained of heat stroke.

Official officials at Tennis Australia say they take precautions to protect players if the heat and smog return.

Temperatures in Melbourne have dropped dramatically to below 20 degrees Celsius in the past 48 hours, eliminating the risk of excessive heat for the time being.