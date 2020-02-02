In the BBC Live Lounge you can see how blossoms report on Harry Styles '' Adore You ''

Blossoms visited the BBC Live Lounge this week and gave a cover of Harry Styles’ latest single, “Adore You” – see below.

The high-flying, choral cover of the track was released when Blossoms released their third album “Foolish Loving Spaces”.

The new cover follows the band’s attempt to compete with Billie Eilish’s “Bury A Friend” that they played in the Live Lounge last year.

In addition to the appearance of “Adore You”, the band also played their own single “The Keeper”. Take a look at the following two ideas.

NME’s four-star review of ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ calls it “another pop master class,” and Thomas Smith adds, “There is enough familiarity and limits for the converts to warrant continuing to invest in this band, Right from the start, their first headline arena shows are playing on their upcoming spring tour.

“But for the doubters and skeptics who are still on the fence, this album could prove to be even more entertaining and surprising. Only a fool would deny this collection of big pop bangers themselves. “

Although they have just released their third album, singer Tom Odgen recently said in an interview that they wrote “most of” their next album.

Ogden told the Daily Star: “We wrote most of the next record, but I won’t say too much about it because we are really excited about the album that is coming out!”

He added that “the first single from our fourth album is pretty much finished,” and admitted that the band “doesn’t want to wait too long before releasing something brand new.”