In the college encore, the former Husker lineman farmer strives for the NAIA wrestling title at National Sports

SEWARD – Tanner Farmer wants to start practicing, but before he does, he has to climb the rope.

At the moment, however, it hangs in the back of the building for physical education at Concordia University, behind the football offices, in the nicely decorated, if very unusual, wrestling zone of the Bulldogs.

Farmer is best known as a soccer player. He started 30 career games on the offensive for Nebraska, including 11 as a senior with Scott Frost’s first Husker team.

In this building, however, he is a wrestler.

Actually, the first part of this sentence is not even necessary at this point. Bauer is a wrestler. Plain and simple.

The frills and bright lights of NU’s football program and the NAIA mat are only 40 km away. Farmer is now calling home, but for an outside observer, this couldn’t be further from the spotlight.

Born in Highland, Illinois, it hardly seems to notice.

“When we got to Seward, people said,” Oh, you went from a big show to a small show, “he said.” It really makes no difference to me. “

He focuses on the task ahead: trying to win a NAIA national championship as a heavyweight wrestler.

Nobody could have guessed this path nine months ago when Farmer tore out 39 bench press reps on Nebraska’s pro day and felt increasingly confident that he could be selected in the NFL draft, least of all farmers.

“It wasn’t my dream,” said the NU graduate, who was at Concordia Wrestling head coach Levi Calhoun’s office in late January. “But it’s my new dream.”

This dream that day requires a little penance before regular work. Farmer left his headgear in the wrong place and must try to climb one of the floor-to-ceiling ropes in the gym.

Rookie bug, it seems. Farmer is a doctoral student, but also a beginner who has recently taken part in official training. In fact, his presence here, when he puts on a singlet and returns to college, needs some explanation.

Farmer was invited for trial stays with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans last spring after he hadn’t moved in, but was not offered a contract at either stop. So he went from optimism about his chances of being drafted to the prospect of not playing football at all.

“After football didn’t work, I was lost,” said Farmer. “I didn’t know what I would do with my life. I knew I wanted to start coaching, but it’s like,” Damn it, I did the job. I played and it still didn’t work. Is that what life is? “There were a few weeks to a month when I just had no direction.”

He turned to Gerrod Lambrecht, Frost’s chief of staff in Lincoln and a former offensive officer at Concordia, who put him in touch with Bulldogs head football coach Patrick Daberkow. Concordia had a free coaching position and Farmer seized the opportunity.

When he recognized the differences between the NCAA and the NAIA, it turned out that the NAIA does not adhere to the same eligibility clock as the NCAA. The farmer’s five-year eligibility had expired, but he had only been enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for nine semesters. The NAIA allows admission for 10 people, no matter how far they are distributed.

“I didn’t have to think about it. It was instant:” Let’s wrestle. Let’s do it, “said Farmer.” I struggled a bit at the UNL, but I could never take it seriously and see what I could really do with it. I always felt that when I was there for a whole year devoted to wrestling would have been pretty elitist in the NCAA, so now I have this opportunity.

“I can’t dedicate a whole year, but I can dedicate a few months and that’s the only thing I’m worried about now.”

So far it works better than anyone could have imagined. Farmer has been 12: 0 for the team since the beginning of the spring semester in the middle of the regular season. He is the top heavyweight in the conference and is improving in a hurry.

“We knew he was an athlete, we knew he was tall and strong, but when we had him on the map and I was allowed to roll around with him a little bit, I kind of knew: ‘Okay, he can actually do that with one high level, “said Calhoun.” … he’s the strongest person I’ve ever wrestled with, and I’ve been wrestling for over 20 years. “

Farmer officially joined the team four weeks ago and wrestled with his first event on January 9th. However, Calhoun shows no hesitation when asked if the former soccer player can fight for a national title.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” he said. “He is a legitimate threat to win a national title. And the NAIA is not kidding. There are very good wrestlers at this level, but he absolutely has a legitimate chance to fight for a title. “

The farmer had to throw away some rust. In his first match, he scratched 3-2. Later that weekend he beat the same wrestler 8-1. He wins the country’s No. 3 heavyweight and Husker heavyweight Dave Jensen, a former Farmer training partner. They could see each other again at the Sioux City Open this weekend.

“I’m much better now than before, but I’ve also changed the way I wrestle a bit from high school,” said Farmer. “I have more tools to work with right now, and I’m trying to use those tools most efficiently. I would say the hardest thing right now is getting in shape. Wrestling conditioning and soccer- Conditioning is completely different. “

It’s a big change for farmers who were about to have a chance in the NFL before having to divert. It stung, but he doesn’t complain. This is his course, which brought him to Seward and gave him the unique perspective of working as a trainer for school before becoming a student athlete.

“Part of my job, part of my responsibility as an older man and with some of my experience I want to help the coaches get our boys to where they are so good. How many Division I people do they win national championships at this level?” said Farmer. “There is so much damn potential here and I just want to help the guys unlock it.

“This is what I want to do with my life, to be a coach or an athletic manager and to help men and women realize their potential and be as good as possible.”

First, however, he chases his own dream. A new one, yes, but still a dream.