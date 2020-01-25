In the comeback of Markelle Fultz with the Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz had a rough night in Los Angeles.

Throughout the night, Clipper defenders swarmed out the Orlando Magic guard and lured him into missed layups and jumpers that pattered from the backboard. In the fourth quarter, a passport that Fultz had thrown to initiate the crime was picked up and immersed at the other end. Magic trainer Steve Clifford dropped his head in frustration and asked for a break.

The day after his first triple double for Magic in a thrilling win over the top seed lakers, Fultz suffered a blowout loss that more or less resigned himself to. He shot 5 out of 17 and flipped the ball four times. When the media entered the Magic locker room after the game, Fultz sat in front of his locker room and quietly processed the defeat with two teammates.

Growing pain is also a blessing for Markelle Fultz in his third NBA season. A few months ago, he was a warning story, a former leader whose talent seemed to have left him and whose team had taken him away for spare parts. He couldn’t shoot or he wouldn’t – nobody could really say it – and he missed swaths of his first two seasons with a mystifying shoulder disease that took over a year to diagnose.

A change of scene and clean health – this familiar potion – make Fultz look like a franchise point guard for a magic franchise even on bad nights, which has not existed since Penny Hardaway. His drives are beautiful bouts of originality and ambition and muscles that sometimes pay off. He flies around in defense, for better and for worse. His three aren’t falling yet, but he no longer accepts them as a challenge. Most importantly, after appearing 33 times in total in his two campaigns as a 76, he has played in every Magic game this season. It’s the basketball story of the year: Markelle Fultz is on the hoop.

His appearance, as breathtaking as his struggles once were, sparked a wave of good mood in the league. “I’m just happy for him,” Clipper coach Doc Rivers told InsideHook before the game. “I think a lot of people gave him up, but he didn’t do it. It’s pretty cool. I love it.” Experienced clipper guard Lou Williams says, “I’ve never met him in my life, but as a spectator who looks at his story, I’m happy for him. “

The retail trade that Fultz sent from Sixers to Magic last February has turned the 21-year-old from a contender to a team that only sneaked into the playoffs last season. But in Orlando Fultz found a franchise that was ready to give him the keys to the crime. In Philadelphia, according to the Basketball Reference, this role should always be taken over by Ben Simmons, who sent Fultz up to 12 percent of his playing time. In Orlando he is almost exclusively running (82 percent); He is currently the only healthy point guard on the list.

He took the opportunity to impress his coaches and teammates with his unique combination of size and skill. He employs a series of counterfeit products – reinforced by a mop of dreadlocks hanging from his eyes – and an arsenal of inventive (though occasionally illegal) dribbles to find his way to the bucket, and his 6’3 ”, 209 – Pound frame to end by contact. Fultz has always been marginally successful, but his short-range touch has improved. He now shoots 46 percent for two from a distance of 3 to 10 feet and 50 percent, after 42 percent in his first two seasons.

“He has things you can’t teach,” says Terrence Ross. “The game comes to him naturally – how he moves, his creativity. It is a special package and everything fits together. “

As it turned out – and we should add how Fultz had insisted all along – it wasn’t the yips that held his shot back, but a rare nerve problem called thoracic outlet syndrome. The terms and conditions are treatable, but Fultz had to be rehabilitated for several months before he could return to the court. The team hardly saw him last year after being taken over at the close of trading.

But even a return to health could not have guaranteed a return to form. Fultz’s arrival is evidence of the work ethic and attitude that his Magic teammates and coaches rave about. “I always tell everyone he’s an equality child,” says Clifford, who used to recruit from the Beltway region. “He is tough, he knows how to play, he doesn’t ask for anything and he works every day. It’s great to have him with me … I think his makeup is why it’s going so well. “

It is becoming increasingly difficult for Clifford to find this quality in the generation of Fultz. “The younger players in our league are becoming more demanding because they are younger and have less experience,” he says. “Ten years ago, most of the younger players you had in the league had done well in college. Now there are a lot of people who frankly haven’t even played well except in the AAU. And yet they want to be treated as if they did.

“He’s the opposite of that. He understands that the NBA is about performance and you get what you deserve.”

But sometimes a player needs a trade to realize his potential. “It’s all about the right fit with the right team,” says Ross. He can cite his own career as an example: in the 2012 draft, he was a Toronto Raptors lottery, and his career began after they traded him at Magic in 2017.

“(When) I came to Orlando, it was a much bigger role,” says Ross. “They wanted me to start playing long minutes, help points – those were things that I had to get used to and work on so that the first year in Orlando, when I understood it, would open up to something me.”

This freedom – to screw up, to grow – is what drives Fultz’s transformation in Orlando. “I think he just needed someone to believe in and trust him. We believe that you can and we want you to be comfortable out there and do what you can,” Ross says. “You can see what’s going on. He plays very differently, he does everything everyone saw (when he was in college) and he only hurt. Once he’s done, he’s fine.”

Part of the revelation of Fultz’s growing pain is simply the fact that he is growing at all. However, that doesn’t quite explain why his story sparked such enthusiasm. There are countless top executives who can have solid and even meaningful careers without fulfilling their design pedigree. Fultz is not on the way to a fulfilling life on the floor of the basketball forest. This season and especially the last few weeks indicate a bigger fate.

Even the missing sweater that has long been at the center of Fultz’s public obsession may not be as far away as it looked against the Clippers. “I think he will take another step in five or six weeks,” says Clifford. “He is – he works. He is a relapse.”

It might help that Orlando is a remote outpost in the basketball world, a place where Fultz can take a small step out of the way of the cacophonic believers from Philadelphia. In Central Florida, he can shoot a threesome at 25 percent, and no one keeps an eye on him, let alone dissects his release. He was overexposed in the country of the trial, but two and a half years old and still 21 years old, he doesn’t seem to be any worse.

Mo Bamba, a big boy in his second year who locks next to Fultz, has known him since high school. “It was hard to see the story of Fultz’s first two seasons,” Bamba says. “This is a really good friend – people who make fun of his injury, people who make fun of him and don’t think something is really wrong. And for him it’s a great feeling that he just gets out of there and silence all naysayers, not just for him, but for everyone else around him. “

After a few minutes, Fultz stands in front of the crowd waiting around his locker. He rejects the second half of a back-to-back as a possible explanation for the team’s performance: “Back-and-backs are part of the NBA. Our energy was not there and hurt us. “He takes responsibility for his mistakes:” As the only point guard, I know that I have to take better care of the ball, not turn it over, but bring us into our sets. ”He accepts that there will be nights like this in the NBA and that he has seen many worse ones.

“I want to be one of the – a very good player and you have to go through adversity to grow,” he says. “Everything is a learning experience. I learned a lot of things from the injury and got better. It made me a better man and a better basketball player.”