In the end it was the words of Ayanna Pressley

Words. There was no shortage of them during the MLK breakfast Monday at the age of 50, one of the nation’s oldest tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King. Most words were inspiring and uplifting and full of accolades, as MLK breakfast speeches are usually.

Ironically, this tribute to an icon known for its eloquence was marked with a verbal misconduct that was pronounced by Gov. Charlie Baker, that Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s beautiful “riff” (the right word) called inequality – which earned her one of several standing ovations – a “tirade.” The good thing about words is that they can leave a lasting impression – the bad thing is that they are sometimes difficult to take back.

Then mayor Marty Walsh, Gov. Baker and senator Ed Markey got into the MLK breakfast stage, it was to politely applaud. Rep. Pressley, the lonely black woman on that stage, entered the room to a persistent standing ovation in the midst of the cry of “Ayanna!” And beautiful!’ When she appeared bald and beautiful, the result of her struggle with alopecia, about which she opened in a now viral video.

Just as Pressley worked on her black girl magic here in Boston, breaking through barriers when the first African-American woman elected to the Boston City Council and left the city better for her work – she does the same in Congress. She fights for those who are often excluded and left behind – as one of the nation’s most recognizable convention women and one of the most productive – who has filed more than 30 bills in her less than two years on the hill.

Last July, congress women Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went to Pressley to lead the answer to President Trump after he destroyed her and fellow squadron, saying they had to return to the countries where they, all American citizens, originally came from. “

Pressley brought her gift with words, wisdom and resume of action to the MLK breakfast, speaking with passion and purpose. She was the only person on that stage who had the “lived” experience to support her words. Pressley stated to the public that the civil rights movement is still ongoing. Many know it is true – despite some progress there has been a serious relapse.

Mayor Walsh honored the things he had done to create a level playing field in the city and admitted that he had more work to do.

Sen. Markey, in an uneasy attempt to claim some of Pressley’s thunder, reached back to his carpal roots for some credibility. Meanwhile, tweets circulated relentlessly that he voted for the 1994 crime law as a congressman. Many in communities of color attribute that to the deteriorating economic and social conditions.

After Pressley’s second or third ovation (I lost the count), the governor understood the wrong word to describe her mesmerizing speech and called it a “tirade.” Moans from the crowd were audible. Some wondered aloud whether he intentionally did not respect the congresswoman. I even shouted: “Riff! You mean riff! “

I know that the governor had no intention of reducing Pressley or her words. And I know Pressley and I believe she understands it was a blunder. Baker apologized and has taken the heat since breakfast ended.

Hopefully Baker uses this as an educational moment. Suffolk DA Rachael Rollins tweeted: “Here’s a tirade for you. No black secretary in your cabinet. “I’m not the only one who thinks Anthony Richards would be a great candidate.

Words can never match actions. Some politicians think they can say what they think people want to hear and get away with. But nowadays it will only go that far – especially if you have nothing to support it. It is not enough to point out that there are more black men in prison than in college, but then do nothing or show nothing to reverse those statistics. Or to say that there must be a conversation about reparations for slavery. There have been too many already. It is time for action. And to seriously think about Ayanna as president.

There is another lesson to be learned here and it is simple: say what you mean and mean what you say – and support it with action, otherwise your words will just sound hollow.

And people can look through hollow words.

Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communication specialist.