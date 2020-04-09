In the finale of the series, Modern Family is probably not as good as it used to be

TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

It is difficult to unravel the legacy of the modern family. Of course, you can’t trust the story created by ABC, the only example of progressive representation when the show was first aired in 2009, because many of the other shows dealt with more complex issues. But was Modern Family progressive in terms of sitcom? You can make it a little easier, especially given that the show’s two-and-a-half men, who are massively popular, are nearing the end of the Charlie Sheen era, and only two years later introduced the fairly reconstructed Big Bang theory to our televisions. Chuck Lorre, of course, put a stamp on things.

The Modern Family could not be a bright, progressive position that is often sold, but something can be said to normalize the type of family you don’t generally see on TV. The show addressed the social problems here and there in the early days, and did so in a fairly rigid format of the sitcom; Do you remember that each episode ended with a sachar monologue and the acoustic guitar sounded outside? But his biggest flaw was his greatest strength: he was incredibly funny and therefore didn’t need to be political, maybe more political, but at the same time there was nothing mildly radical about being a showman. ? As I said above, it is difficult to trace back the legacy.

This is difficult because Apple TV has grown as something visible: it has done a great job on TV recently. A real change in the media landscape takes time for a number of reasons, worse than others, and there is no denying its existence and mass popularity, as measured by ratings and awards, as the Modern Family always wants to be more. had a positive positive effect. Still, the first five seasons or so are really fun.

If anything, it’s a wonderful step forward to win the Modern Family. The Modern Family, which has gone down in history as a progressive text and is somewhat problematic, shows that it is superior to its own struggle in terms of diversity and progressive values. There are some moments each season as the jokes and stories dry up, but most of the seasons after Cam and Mitchell’s wedding are boring – other shows have come to expand the space once held. From the heart, a sitcom that feels fresh and modern while preparing a political and nuanced episode, look from one day to another at a time.

The Modern Family has not only led to more diversity on the screen, but its transition to the background can be attributed to the list of different shows that took place a little later. The show struggled to produce new, challenging stories after it hit the emotional crescent portion of Cam and Mitchell’s wedding. So, like many sitcoms in the past, Modern Family fell into a formula. The characters became a note, the confrontations became more exaggerated and whipped, and instead of an overly sentimental tone, the characters were replaced by a filth that led to brutal confrontations that made watching the show really unpleasant.

The final season didn’t bring the show back in full, but it settled into a more comfortable space. It was as if writers and actors could see the end of the world, and it was time to easily embrace the nature of an upcoming show. There were still some catastrophic bows this season, but for the most part you can call this last season “perfect.” It may be cursed with a weak definition, but it feels like a fitting description. There were a few heights, more than a few minorities, and then a lot of things falling in the middle. If you haven’t seen any, this is the “B / B-” season.

Brings us to the last two parts of the show. In many ways, the show came out exactly as planned this season. There is nothing too bright, nothing really shocking. In fact, this is the end of change, and how difficult it is. Cam receives an offer to return to Missouri and coach the college football team; Phil and Claire decided that their house was too full and that one of the children had to move; Jay and Gloria manage to separate Manny in different ways.

There is a lot of predictable comedy, but there is also something that agrees with how poor the quality is. The finale does not necessarily cause external emotions. Instead, do personal things. We watch as Haley, Alex, and Luke finally think about what it means to live in their own heads. We see Mitchell taking a step back to support Cam and take a big step forward. We feel the conflicting feelings of Phil and Claire when one of their children moves in because they want to move to embrace their nest in vain. None of this is remarkable, but I think it’s good. It is a fitting finale for the Modern Family, as it was in 2020; a show for the elderly.

There is no next chapter of the Modern Family, but these characters do it in their own way, and we can imagine what it looks like. This is a final that is both neat and unfinished and feels right.

Acute observations

I spent five seasons in a viewing defeat, and despite my general frustration with many shows during this time, I have to say this: I have consistently enjoyed this show with readers, especially on Twitter. You guys showed up every year and punished me for looking too much in the episodes and praised Manny for consistently hating me as a character. It was really great. So we should probably praise Jay’s beautiful words. “Not everyone has what we have.” It is a good thing to remember when we are going through difficult times.

