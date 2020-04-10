In the global war on coronavirus, some fears of civil rights were collateral damage

LONDON / BANGKOK / DELHI – In Armenia, journalists must by law include information from the government in their stories about COVID-19. In the Philippines, the president told security forces that if anyone violated the lockdown they should “shoot them dead.” In Hungary, the leader can rule by means of an eternal order.

Across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and America, governments have introduced emergency states to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, imposing some of the most stringent restrictions on civil liberties since its inception. Sept. attacks 11, 2001, the lawyers. and human rights campaigners said.

Although experts agree that extraordinary measures are needed to tackle the deadliest pandemonium in a century, some are concerned about an erosion of fundamental rights, and the danger that measures are taking. -but termination is not rolled back.

“In many ways, the dangers of the virus reflected the reaction on September 11,” said Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, referring to the welter of security and law enforcement imposed around the world after the al Qaeda attacks in the United States. which killed about 3,000 people.

“People are scared and demand that governments protect them. Many governments are taking advantage of this to break down rights in ways that further outweigh the terrorist threat,” he told Reuters.

Roth talks about legislation in countries including the United States, Britain and the EU states that have increased the collection of visas and immigrant data and counter-terrorism powers.

Some measures imposed in response to a crisis may be normal, such as longer security queues at airports as a trade-off for feeling safer. In the prevention of coronavirus outbreaks, similar trade-offs can be widely accepted around issues such as surveillance, according to some political and social commentators.

The use of South Korea’s mobile phone and other data to track potential virus carriers and the imposition of quarantines is a successful strategy and a model that can be replicated worldwide to guard against pandemics, They said.

Political consultant Bruno Macaes, a former Portuguese minister, said the attraction to people’s privacy has made it more difficult to fight threats such as pandemics, if the virus monitoring technology can help.

“I am even more convinced that the greatest battle of our time is against the ‘religion of privacy’. It will literally kill us all,” he added.

LOVING CRISIS

As the virus spread from China around the world, with more than 1.4 million people infected and 82,000 killed, governments passed laws and issued executive orders.

The first priority of the measures is to protect the public’s health and limit the spread of the disease.

“This is a very extraordinary crisis, and I really don’t have a hard time with a government doing smart when it comes to doing extraordinary things to protect people,” said Clive Stafford-Smith, a leading civil rights lawyer.

The U.S.-headquartered International Center for Not-For-Profit Law has put together a database to monitor the law and how it applies to civil liberties and human rights.

In total, 68 countries made emergency declarations, while nine introduced measures that affected expression, 11 ratcheted up surveillance and a total of 72 imposed meeting restrictions.

DECISION PROCEDURES

In Hungary for example, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose party presides in parliament, has been given the right to rule by order to fight the epidemic, with unlimited time in those powers and the ability to confine people to five year if they spread false information or thwart efforts to eradicate the virus.

The Hungarian government said it was empowered by law to adopt only measures for “preventing, controlling and removing” the coronavirus. Spokesman Zolan Kovacs said no one knew how long the pandemic would last, but the parliament could abolish excess power.

Meanwhile, in Cambodia, an emergency law was drafted to give additional powers to Hun Sen, who has been in office for 35 years and has been condemned by Western nations for a crackdown on opponents, rights groups civil and media. The law lasts for three months and can be extended as needed.

The Cambodian government did not respond to a request for comment. Hun Sen defended the law at a news conference this week, saying it was only necessary for him to declare a state of emergency, if necessary, to stop the virus and save the economy.

Everywhere in Southeast Asia, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former coup leader who has come to power after a disputed election last year, has urged emergency powers to allow him to return. to rule by command. Powers run until the end of the month, but can also be extended.

“The government only uses emergency powers where it is necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus,” said Thai spokesman Narumon Pinyosinwat.

In the Philippines, the head of police said President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to shoot violators in lockdown was a sign of his seriousness rather than attributing the shooting to people.

Neither the president’s spokesman nor the cabinet secretary responded to a request for comment.

PUBLIC HEALTH

For Roth and other human rights advocates, the risks lie not only in fundamental freedoms but in public health. They say restrictions on the media may limit the dissemination of information that helps prevent the spread of the virus, for example.

Indian leader Narendra Modi, criticized in the media for his lack of readiness including inadequate protection for health workers, has been accused by opponents of trying to manipulate the press by demanding the acquisition of government clearance before the coronavirus news was published, a request denied by the Indian Supreme Court.

The Indian government did not respond to a request for comment, while the Armenian government said it had no immediate comment. The two said they wanted to prevent the spread of misinformation, which could impede efforts to control the outbreak.

Carl Dolan, head of advocacy at the Open Society European Policy Institute, warned about the tendency for some governments to retain extraordinary powers in their books long after the threat they were introduced to pass.

Dolan proposes a mandatory review of such measures at least every six months, warning otherwise of the danger of “a gradual slide in authoritarianism.” (Additional reporting by Josh Smith in Seoul, Prak Chan Thul in Phnom Penh, Krisztina Than in Budapest, Nvard Hovhannisyan in Yerevan, Neil Jerome Morales in Manila, Panu Wongcha-Um in Bangkok, Linda Sieg in Tokyo, John Mair in Sydney , Ben Blanchard in Taipei, Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade and Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; Editing by Pravin Char)