In the last news poll, the coalition is still behind, as the bushfire crisis and the Morrison sporting events cause more pain

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the coalition are still affected by voters about how to cope with the bushfire crisis and more recently about the sports saga.

The latest news poll suggests that the coalition, based on two-party preferences, is between 52 and 48.

The prime minister’s personal approval rating remained constant at 37 percent for the second year in a row after dropping eight points in the first poll of the year, according to Newspoll.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (Alex Ellinghausen)

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s rating has dropped from 46 to 43 percent.

Since Christmas, the Prime Minister has been criticized for dealing with the bush fire crisis, especially for his decision to spend a family vacation in Hawaii in the middle of the crisis.

In the past two weeks, the prime minister has been under further pressure after an auditor’s report criticized Bridget McKenzie, Minister of Agriculture for running the Community Sport Infrastructure Program.

Senator McKenzie was accused of sitting on the fringes before the May general election

Bridget McKenzie

However, an investigation by the Prime Minister found that there is a “statistically similar ratio” when the rate of granting grants in secondary seats is compared to the rate in other seats.

The department’s report found Senator McKenzie violated the minister’s code of conduct because she had two undeclared conflicts of interest related to sports scholarships.