In the manufacture of Hooha, the world’s first intelligent tampon machine

With his campaign for Hooha, Huge won the “Technology” category at The Drum PR Awards 2019. Here, the agency reveals the challenges and strategies that were used to implement this successful project.

The challenge

In 2018, the inventor of Hooha needed a tampon on the floor of a large technology conference. But every tampon machine at the event was broken. With the greatest technological advances in any other industry, the basic health needs of women are of course still ignored.

The strategy

To draw attention to this inequality, a team of six designed and built Hooha – the world’s first intelligent tampon dispenser. We didn’t want it to be hidden in the ladies’ room, and exactly one year later, we unveiled it on SXSW on International Women’s Day.

The campaign

We teamed up with The Female Quotient, an organization that works to promote gender equality, and introduced Hooha in their lounge so that convention-goers can see for themselves.

The results

From this perspective, we were invited to demos, talks and panels and received national reports with 158 million PR impressions in a few weeks. This attention also aroused the interest of the largest consumer goods manufacturer in the world and its number 1 among tampon brands.

