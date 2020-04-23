In the Maui sewer case, the U.S. Supreme Court has seen a major action in the Clean Water Act

WASHINGTON >> The Supreme Court ruled today sewage plants and other industries cannot avoid environmental requirements under the protection of clean water landmarks by sending dirty water over an indirect route to rivers, oceans and other waterways.

Rejecting the Trump administration’s opinion, the judges held by a 6-3 vote that the discharge of polluted water to the ground, rather than directly to nearby waterways, does not relieve an industry of complying with the Clean Water Act.

“We maintain this law requires a permit when there is a direct discharge from a point source of navigable water or when there is the functional equivalent of a direct discharge,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court.

The decision came in a well-guarded case from Hawaii about whether a sewage treatment plant needs a federal permit when it sends deep groundwater to waste, instead of discharging the treated stream directly into the Pacific Ocean. Studies found the sewage quickly reached the ocean and damaged a coral reef near a Maui beach.

The Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump overturned the agency’s position that Breyer noted has appeared to work well for more than 30 years.

Judges Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas disagree.

Sewage plants and other polluters must obtain a permit under the Clean Water Act when pollutants pass through a pipe from their source to a body of water. The question in this case was whether a permit is needed when the pollutant first passes into the soil or groundwater.

Maui injects 3 million to 5 million gallons a day of treated wastewater into wells under the Lahaina Water Claims Facility, located about a half-mile from the Pacific coast. Environmental groups in Hawaii call again the Maui age after studies using dyes to draw the flow showed more than half the discharge from two wells entered the sea in a narrow area. They won a decision in federal appeals court based in San Francisco.

Breyer raised concerns during arguments in November that a decision for Maui would provide a “road map” for polluters to evade federal permit requirements.

Still, the court did not go as far as the federal appeals courts, which adopted a standard that could bring even more groundwater discharge under the clean water law.

