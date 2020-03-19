In the meantime In Florida, Spring Breakers Usually are not Letting Corona Wreck The Vibe

Suitable now, it would seem like the world is divided into two camps: people who are taking this very seriously, and all those who are not having this severely adequate. “Flatten the curve!” screams just one, when simultaneously washing their fingers for the eighth time that early morning (me). “If I get coronavirus, I get coronavirus,” says one more, even though gyrating with a hundred other sweaty bodies in some cesspit bar in Florida (all people in Florida).

I get it: social distancing is challenging sufficient when you never already have very long-term strategies. Weddings are becoming postponed, holiday seasons are currently being cancelled, yet about in Florida, a bunch of college or university young ones who have expended months organizing for Spring Crack aren’t likely to permit a little pandemic get in way of their ideal to occasion.

“It’s actually messing with my Spring Split,” one particular girl explained to the CBS News cameras. “What is there to do below other than go to the bars and the seashore? And they are closing all of it. I assume they’re blowing it way out of proportion, I feel they are executing way also much.”

“If I get corona, I get corona,” explained a single young bro. “And the close of the day I’m not going to allow it stop me from partying.”

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the working day, I’m not gonna let it end me from partying”: Spring breakers are nonetheless flocking to Miami, inspite of coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC

— CBS Information (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

There are 195 reported cases of COVID-19 in Florida, and all projections show this quantity is only likely to go up. Having said that, Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to concern an get to close the state’s shorelines, proclaiming social distancing is effective pretty perfectly in the excellent outdoors.

Uhhhh….

Clearwater Seashore, Florida is PACKED currently even with “social distancing” tips. https://t.co/WzGydcP1Ja pic.twitter.com/vsRD4QLbhr

— WFLA News (@WFLA) March 16, 2020

Regardless of the attractiveness of sticking your head in (or on) the sand re: this literal international pandemic we’re living as a result of, now is not the time to social gathering and just hope that it’ll be alright / you will not get that unwell / you’re gonna get it anyway so who cares, appropriate? Now is the time to hunker down, aid out those all around you, and use social distancing to give us the most susceptible a preventing bloody likelihood.

Impression:

CBS Information

