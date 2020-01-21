In the middle of the development boom, the “carpentry” is opened in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A new food hall in Lakeland is said to be a paradise for gourmets and design lovers.

“It offers you an upscale menu at a great price in a very fun, new and exciting environment,” said Jonathan Bucklew, co-owner of The Joinery.

Bucklew and his wife Sarah opened The Joinery on East Main Street on Monday.

“The most overwhelming and tiring work route I’ve ever had, but it was also the funniest I’ve ever had in my life,” he said.

It includes seven fast-casual restaurants, a flower boutique, and a brewery.

It takes over the building that used to house a cleaning company and Lakeland Brewing Co.

“I think the most exciting part in this area, and in which The Joinery in particular is the development that is going on,” said Bucklew.

“We are definitely growing very rapidly right now,” said Julie Townsend, general manager of the Lakeland Downtown Development Authority.

In addition to the carpentry, a new, multi-storey office building is being built.

A few houses away, the Catapult 3.0 incubator is building its expanded office, which is due to open in the summer.

The construction boom in the city center also includes an apartment complex comprising more than 300 residential units, a parking garage and a new office for the company Summit Consulting.

Source: Summit Consulting

“You just made a deal with the city. You will bring more than 500 new employees to the city center. So these people will have lunch, stay after work and have a drink, ”said Townsend.

She believes there is an economic boom in Lakeland.

“I definitely think Lakeland is booming, not just in the city center, but everywhere. With the number of restaurants being built across the city, we have new projects with the hospital, ”she said.

