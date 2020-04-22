In the middle of The Khan Wave, how ‘Devgan Ka Ladka’ drew its own way in Bollywood

Ajay Devgan is one of the top Bollywood superstars who has contributed many big hits and big earnings in his career of a big 20 years. १ 199 The actor, who starred with Flower and Kant in 1992, was criticized for his unconventional look but still making it into the industry’s top name. Credit goes to his hard work and talent.

Even though Ajay received criticism for his looks in senior days, his performance and screen presence at Flower and Thorn was good enough to win him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. It was also one of the top earners of the year, collecting 6.5 million at the box office.

Ajay Devgan Career Review – Looking for Footprints: In the middle of Khan Wave, here is how ‘Devgan Ka Ladka’ drew his own way in Bollywood.

He did another act of liver as he tried to stop fans with his action and romance. Karisma Kapoor starrer Kapoor 1992 film is also the typical entertainer of the time that still works. After its release, the movie brought a storm to the box office. This is Ajay’s second-hardest hit in the second half and was even higher among the top earners this year.

After the great initial success, Ajay Devgn went on a movie signing spree. The interesting thing is that he made 8 films that year and none of them made an impression. Ajay had gotten his lesson and was starting to get a bit wary. मा In 199 199, he made 5 films and among them Dil Dilwale, Vijaypath, and Suhag.

Dilwale is still remembered for his exciting story, dialogue, Ajay, and Raveena romance, super hit music. Who can forget Sunil Shetty’s dialogue for Ajay in the film? – “Dilwale if you see Bahot .. But if you fall in love like this, Aisa Dilwala, you are watching for the first time today”. For decades, this was the subject of anger among the audience.

Vijaypath is also remembered for collaborating with Akshay for the first time on his songs, Rah Me Anse, Ruk Ruk Ruk, Aayi Tum Interjar Tha and Suhag Ajay.

१ 1995 1995 Ajay was bad again for Ajay but he १ 1996 1996. I made a hard come back again. This year, two of his films were known to the audience and Diljay was an audience favorite. Although Go is not a huge commercial success, it has since become a good liking on the satellite. Who can forget Diljale? From Ajay’s chemistry with Sonali Bendre to his terrorist work, Ajay lost everything in this film. By this time the film had hit the box office.

Until this time, Ajayi was a big name in the industry which continued to hit continuously over the years. १ In 1997, he released a comedy film which also featured Aamir Khan, Kajol and Juhi Chawla. In the film directed by Indra Kumar, Ajay was opposite Kajol and he was one of the most liked comedies of the time. I still remember well that I was laughing at the “Maha Ram Ram Ram Mara Mara Mara” scene. It still makes me LOL when I watch a movie.

। 1998. In, he came with Major Saab, lovely to be so hi and to Jakham. While the Major was a decent grocer, the cutie to be Thai was one of the top g grossers of the year. His Zakhm was not a commercial success but he also received a huge accolade and a national award for Best Actor. The film was directed by Ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

१ 1999 in his in Ajay followed his success with many hits like Kachche yaag, Hogi pyaar ki jit, and Hum dil de chuke sanam

२००० The film has shown another level of acting. The film was not a box office success, but Ajay proved himself as an actor again. So after a series of forgettable films, Ajay made a comeback with the company at 1. The film directed by Ram Gopal Varma made a big noise and he received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. This movie now has its own fanbase. That same year, The Legend of Bhagat Singh was released. This is an important film in Ajay’s career as no one had ever portrayed the character of Bhagat Singh. The film was a commercial failure but over the years his career has become a much-loved movie. I still get goosebasps when I watch this Prince Santoshi movie and Ajay’s performance.

Until this time, Ajay was in the mood to experiment with unexpected methods, chasing the box office success. He made a ghost movie with RGV which was a huge success. Qayamat did not leave an impression in the same year, 2003 but Gangajal was highly appreciated. Ajay was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in a Prakash Jha film.

२०० In 2004, Ajay Devgn also played a negative role in the police film Khaki starring Akshay Kumar. His performance received great acclaim. That same year, Ajay also had a small but interesting role in adult comedy fun, which was a huge success. २०० 2005 was a frustrating year for Ajayi but soon in 2006 he got a break.

His and Rohit Shetty’s films starring Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, and others proved to be a huge success which is still Bollywood’s biggest franchise. That same year, Ajay was lauded for his role in the onkar of Vishal Bhardwaj.

२०० 2007 and ० again were the short years for Ajayi, which proved to be a hit on 3 hits, except for noisy returns. The second half of the noisy franchise once again took viewers on a leisurely ride and reinforced the stage for the next installment.

By this time, the pairing of Ajay and Rohit had become a huge thing at the box office and to make it even stronger, all the best: Fun Beginnings was released in 5in. The movie wasn’t very open as it was rife with the other two major ।s. Diwali Release. In the end it turned out to be the most loved movie of the three and a breakthrough.

२०१० Again, this is a game changer for Ajay who has enjoyed huge successes like Rajneet, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Golmaal. While Rajani was one of the top earners of the year, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai won her another acclaimed award. The character of Sultan Mirza Ajay’s character became famous and people started copying his dialogue – “Remembering in Dua”. Golmaal is also a film that has taken Ajay’s stardom to a new level. The film earned him the first 10 million.

Then at 2, Ajay and Rohit are back with Action Entertainer Singham. The movie got so much love from the audience that it became a faction at the age of years. Ajay’s character, his dialogues were all the rage. The film later became a franchise and from there gave birth to Bollywood’s first police universe. At 2, Ajay again hit the bull’s eye with two comedy films and both crossed the 100 million mark. Yes, we are talking about Bol Bachchan and Sardar’s son. Oh, vegetable! Come on, laugh! Remember that?

२०१ 2013 was a disappointment to films like Himmatwala and Satyagraha. Then in 2014, Ajay and Rohit returned with the sequel to Singham. The film started to roar and by that time Ajay had made the most of it. So in 2015, Ajay gave the audience another movie to cherish forever. Dresham is a thriller that has received a lot of love from viewers.

] २०१ In 2016, Ajay Devgn came to the box office with his dream project Shivaye. The film stars Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma, but managed to cross the Rs 100 million mark.

Now it was time for Ajay Devgan to make an entry in the 60 million club and the chaos was done by him. Interestingly, Ajay had debuted at the 100 million club with Golmaal and Golmaal, but he had only given tickets to the double century club. This movie is still among the top earning Bollywood comedy films of all time.

२०१ In 2018, Ajay Devgn came up with another critically acclaimed and commercially successful film Red and in २०१ in he made the audience laugh with successful comedy films like Total Dhamaal and Dee De Pyaar Dey which was rom-com.

२०२०. Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior. It was Ajay Devgn’s 5th film which also earned him the highest grossing of all time. Immediately after its release, the film sacrificed for the bravery of Tanaji Malusare made history throughout history and especially in Maharashtra. This year the film is just a big hit.

All this and Ajay is still going strong. The superstar is ready to give his fans big films like Ground, Bhuj: Pride of India, Confusion, Singham and more when the lockdown ends.

Well, we can’t wait but to entertain, Ajay!

