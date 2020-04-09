Bollywood’s own Sing Sing attack took to Twitter recently and praised the Mumbai police’s work to combat the coronavirus spread in the city. Ajay Devgn went to the microblogging site and shared a video of Mumbai police.

The actor praised the police efforts and wrote, “# TakingOnCorona @ MumbaiPolice”

#TakingOnCorona @ MumbaiPolice https://t.co/VcL51e6MWQ

– Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 9, 2016

In the middle of the lockdown, Singham Ajay Devgn received a huge response from Mumbai Police for his praise

Soon after Mumbai police responded to Singham for his tweet. Along with their answers, they also brought a smile to many Mumbaikars.

The tweet from Mumbai Police states, “Dear ‘Singham’, just to make sure that what ‘khaki’ was doing to make sure those things were returned -” Once in Mumbai “! #TakingOnCorona”

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just how ‘khaki’ was doing to make sure things were how they were back then – “once in Mumbai”! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs

– Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April, 1

Here is how people reacted to the amazing conversation between Ajay and the Mumbai police-

Great!

– ASAP (@anikesapre) April, 1

You guys are good Please #StaySafeStayHealthy

And #Thanks

– VirtualSid (@ VirtualSid) Apr, 1

In this case your humor is still alive. You guys rock. Thanks for being with us …. for saving and guiding us.

– Shailesh Dhungat (@Shalesharpai) April 1, 2013

Real Singham out for us .. !!

2

– 19 Apr (@AmitChachu) Apr, 9

Whoever handles this account should provide Bharat Ratna immediately … 1

– Gusewala Youth (@Guswala Youth) April, 1

– Crime Master Gogo (@ vipul2777) April, 1

Mumbai is the most affected city in India as far as coronavirus outbreak is concerned, where there are more than 700 cases. Still the way, the police are worth assessing for the law and security in the city.

On the work front, Ajay was last seen in Om Raut director, Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. । 27. The movie, which has a trade of .50 million, proved to be the biggest hit of the film.

He will be seen in films like Maidan, Bhuj: Pride of India, Golmaal, RRR and Singham like.

Recently Ajay also celebrated his 8th birthday and many Bollywood celebs took to social media and wished him a year.

