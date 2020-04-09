Due to the lockdown, Wonder Woman १ 1984. 1984 actress Gaal Gadot couldn’t celebrate ‘Passover of happiness’ with her family and friends. But thanks to technology, Gadot connected with them all through FaceTime for their ‘happy holidays.’

The Justice League actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her that she is making her family members face. He gave long captions on how this Passover is different, but technology still kept them close. The actress even wished her fans a happy holiday.

In the middle of the lockout, what a wonderful woman this 1984! 1984 actress Gaal Gadot celebrates the Passover with her family!

Cheek Gadot wrote, “Happy Passover to all! Often the holidays bring us to sit around a big table, share traditional food, and share stories. It was clearly different now. It’s morning in Israel and night time, but we still have it. Attend a small table in our family and sing songs. We live in a period where m Technology can make us feel a little closer. “

The Wonder Woman star added, “Wishing you all a happy Passover and soon Easter. Keep safe and stay home so that we can celebrate with our families next year.”

On the work front, the upcoming DC movie Wonder Woman ाल 1984 1984 1984 was released in June this year, beginning in 1984. Anyway, the lockdown affected the release date and it will now hit the screens on August 14, 9.

