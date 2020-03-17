In the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra will unveil the hands of those under quarantine – Mumbai News

Maharashtra on Monday set off a partial shutdown as it tightened defenses for the next 20 “decisive days” of its battle against a new coronavirus pandemic, even as the city’s first patient, a 70-year-old man, was tested for the virus Monday. However, he can only be fired after testing negative results a second time.

The virus, which entered Maharashtra on March 9 and has so far infected 39 people, is in its second phase in India, when there is a local transmission from imported cases (first stage) to one or more close contacts. Authorities are at war to stop the outbreak in phase three – the transfer of the community – as is happening in Iran, Korea, the United States (US) and many parts of Europe, the last phase being an epidemic, which ravaged China.

On Monday, the state postponed college examinations and ordered that all educational institutions in the state remain closed until March 31. The government will ask religious bodies to reduce gatherings and delay programs and parades. Several religious sites, such as the Siddhivinayak temple, said they would remain closed to devotees until further notice.

See also l Coronavirus | EU-India roadblocks to Siddhivinayak shutdown: Top 10 updates

On a unique measure, the government has decided to imprint the hands of people asked to self-quarantine with indelible ink to prevent contact with other people.

Furthermore, the Mumbai civilian body has ordered private institutions to work with half of their workforce every day. This reduces public transport congestion. Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivli and Thane Creek Flamingo Shrine will also be closed by the end of the month.

“The next 15-20 days are the most important for the country. We will have to take all precautions. It has been noticed that cases are increasing sharply in the second and third weeks, and therefore the state government is unwilling to take the risk, “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said after a review meeting with all district collectors, departmental commissioners and municipal commissioners., Via video conferencing.

However, he reiterated that fear should not be feared, but that precautions were mandatory.

“We are in the second phase, in which people infected abroad have passed it on to others. We are taking steps to curb the spread in Phase Three, which may see a sharp jump in the number of people infected if community transfer begins, ”said Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope.

The government also restricted the entry of visitors to Mantralaya, the secretariat of state.

The state government will ask the state election commission to postpone all elections for the next three months, including 1,570 grams of panchayat due in the polls on March 29.

“We have directed all private companies to use 50% of their workforce. They can use all their power on rotation. It will help reduce the crowds in public transport and other places, “said municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi. The roughly commuter rail network uses about 4.4 million daily commuters to travel between home and office.

So far, 794 people have been isolated by the state government. Of these, 717 tested negative. 108 people are still in isolation wards and 621 are quarantined. The state also released 442 people after completing 14 days of quarantine, health officials said.

In the meantime, state health authorities will streamline the screening process for people coming from abroad. It also decided to add three more locations – the US, Dubai and Saudi Arabia – to the list of countries that include China, Italy, Iran, Spain, France, Germany and South Korea. The State Government will quarantine travelers from the above countries if anyone is found showing coronavirus symptoms.

Tope said people who come from the places mentioned above will be divided into three categories. The “A” category will be those who show clear symptoms and they would be taken directly to isolation wards. The ‘B’ category will have seniors with health issues who will be placed in a quarantine facility. Category ‘C’ will include those who do not have symptoms but will have to undergo self-quarantine at home.

“The authorities will stamp the back of the palms of those who have been asked to undergo self-bailing with indelible ink. This is so that others can easily recognize them and prevent them from interfering with other people and thus possibly infect them,” the Chief Minister said.

Tope also acknowledged that people placed in quarantine facilities complained about poor conditions and said that this would be taken care of.

With several people complaining about the poor maintenance of quarantine facilities, the Mumbai civilian body has also arranged it at two city hotels – Mirage and ITC Maratha – for those who want to pay. Hotels will charge patients for their stay. However, rates will be half the usual fee, “said civilian chief Pardeshi.

The government will take over beds in hotels around the airports where a quarantine facility will be developed for those who do not wish to stay in a government quarantine facility. They have to bear the cost, which will be half the hotel price, he added.

“I urge people to respect self-discipline and to avoid crowds and trips unless absolutely necessary. We have not yet decided to close public transport, restaurants and hotels. We expect that people will do their best to prevent the spread of the disease. he wants to enforce the law for everything and everyone, ”Thackeray said.

“We will ask all religious leaders not to allow gatherings such as processions and others in temples, mosques and other such places,” he added.

Explaining the partial closure of the government, Thackeray said that in the first week, Iran had only two positive cases, but in the second week it rose to 43 and in the third week, and by the fifth week, the country had more than 12,500 cases.

(with entrances from Rups Chakraborti)

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus