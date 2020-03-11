In the midst of a power play in Madhya Pradesh, Congress moves its MLAs to Jaipur – News from India

The Congress is moving its legislators in Madhya Pradesh to Jaipur to prevent their possible poaching from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which earlier Wednesday moved its legislators to Gurugram amid a wartime withdrawal of power.

Shortly before noon, the Congress House MPs left for the airport from the Chief Minister’s house to fly to Jaipur. The party leader claimed that there were 94 members of Congress in the group.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is looking at collapse following the resignation of nearly two dozen lawmakers, including six ministers on Tuesday, shortly after Jyotiraditya Scindia left Congress. The ruling party accuses the BJP of luring its legislators. The BJP says the Congress government in the MP has been scolding for factional struggles.

Despite the resignation of 22 of its MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, Minister of State Bala Bachchan expressed confidence that the government would prove its majority at the test phase.

“Congress is in a safe and strong position. They are all about the Chief Minister, everything will be fine soon. We will prove the majority at the bottom of the assembly and our government will continue until 2023, “Bachchan said on Wednesday, ANI reports.

Nineteen members of Congress who arrived in Bengaluru filed simultaneously on Tuesday. They sent them resignation letters to the Speaker of the National Assembly, N P Prajapati, and they also sent them to Governor Lalji Tandon.

Three other legal entities resigned separately later Tuesday.

The 230-member Parliament currently has 228 members. The Congress has 114 MPPs, while the BJP has 107 legislators. Two MLAs from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and four independents form seven other MPs who support the Kamal Nath government.

. (ToTranslate Tags) Madhya Pradesh