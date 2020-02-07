In the midst of irregularities, AP is unable to declare a winner in the Iowa caucuses

The Associated Press said on Thursday that it is unable to declare a winner of the Iowa Democratic Caucuses.

After the release of the new results of the Iowa Democratic Party on Thursday evening, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders counted by two 2,152 state representatives. That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points.

However, there are indications that the party did not accurately reflect some of its results, including the results released at the end of Thursday that the party reported as complete.

Furthermore, even when the efforts of the Iowa Democratic Party to complete the tabulation of the caucus results continued on Thursday, Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Commission, asked the Iowa Democratic Party to conduct a recanvass. That is not a recount, but rather a check on the number of votes to ensure that the results have been added correctly.

Precinct Captain Carl Voss of Des Moines shows the Iowa Democratic Party caucus reporting app on his phone Tuesday outside the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa. (Nati Harnik / The Associated Press)

Perez sought the recanvass after days of uncertainty about the results reported by the Iowa Democratic Party, including technology issues with the mobile phone app used by the party to collect results from caucus sites, an overwhelming number of calls to the backup phone system of the party and a subsequent delay of several days in reporting the results.

The Iowa Democratic Party suggested that it might not meet Perez’s request and issued a statement stating that it would perform a recanvass if one of the candidates asked for it.

“The Associated Press calls a race when there is a clear indication of a winner. Due to a narrow margin between former mayor Pete Buttigieg and senator Bernie Sanders and the irregularities in this year’s caucus process, it is not possible to choose a winner. at this point, “said Sally Buzbee, Senior Vice President and Executive Editor of AP.

The AP will continue to follow the race, as well as the results of a possible recanvass or recount.

Iowa Democratic party chairman Troy Price speaks about the delay in Iowa caucus results on Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall / The Associated Press)