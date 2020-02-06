In the midst of the PPSMI debate, the award winner urges the Malaysians to be proud of their native language Malaysia

National award winner Siti Zainon Ismail will attend an ABIM press conference on February 6, 2020 in Kuala Lumpur. – Photo by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, February 6 – It is important for young Malaysians to appreciate Bahasa Malaysia or their own mother tongues so that they can be proud of their heritage, said a national award winner.

Prof. Siti Zainon Ismail, who was elected National Winner last year, said that such awareness should be raised at home early in childhood.

“Each language has its own customs and norms that we need to keep alive and pass on to our descendants,” she said during a press conference by the PPSMI Abolition Movement.

Siti Zainon cited examples from regional neighbors such as Indonesia and South Korea, where she said that, contrary to the use of international languages, the population could differ in their own languages.

“When Indonesians or South Koreans represent their own nations abroad, they are not afraid to use them with others and are even willing to use translators when necessary so that they can communicate more clearly.

“Even if they visit other countries as part of the cultural exchange, they are ready to give presentations with slides in their mother tongue. We can learn a lot from that, ”she said.

More importantly, Siti Zainon fears that improper use of the mother tongue can contribute to the development of an inferiority complex.

“Sometimes I feel ashamed when I see some of our local television dramas. The English may be mediocre, but a sense of westernization is portrayed in that the hair is dyed blonde and blue contact lenses are used.

“For me, it means a deep loss of soul where you come from, which is a great shame,” she said.

The prolific author of three novels, 10 short story collections and 25 poetry collections is one of seven living national award winners who advocated the movement’s goals. He argues that the use of English for science and mathematics has not only had no tangible but also negative results. Nearly three million students were affected when it was first carried out from 2003 to 2012.