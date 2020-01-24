In the Midwest, more snow is expected from a slow storm

A slow storm that has already dropped more than half a meter of snow on parts of Missouri and Iowa will continue to produce fresh powder over part of the Midwest as it drifts sluggishly east into the weekend.

When the snow returns to Chicago and Milwaukee and reaches Detroit, flight and ground disruption will likely occur by Saturday.

The storm tied to the upper part of the atmosphere early and was better organized. Instead of staying weak and taking a quick route east that spreads snow across a huge swath from the plains to the northeast, the storm ripened this week over the Mississippi Valley and stalled.

The result was light to moderate snowfall from part of Northern Arkansas to Northern Michigan into Friday. Limit temperatures have resulted in some roads being predominantly wet to muddy. However, the storm does not have enough energy and moisture.

It is predicted that the swirls of snow near and north and west of the center of the storm will hold together, drift east, and may occasionally intensify into Saturday.

“Parts of central Missouri, central and eastern Iowa, northern and western Illinois, central and southeastern Wisconsin, northern Michigan and the southeastern tip of Minnesota are predicted to drop up to a few extra inches of snow “said AccuWeather meteorologist Courtney Travis.

“This will bring the storm total to 6-10 inches in parts of north-central Missouri, east Iowa, northwest Illinois, south Wisconsin, and part of the Michigan Upper Peninsula with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 12 inches,” said Travis.

Forecasters expect cities like Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, as well as Rockford, Illinois, and Davenport, Iowa, to be buried under half a foot of snow or more by the storm as it evolves.

“A progressive cold air pocket of moisture on Friday nights and Saturdays is predicted to cause 1 to 3-inch snowfall from central Illinois to northern and central Indiana, as well as to the northwest and central parts of the lower Michigan peninsula “added Travis.

Americans living in this zone, including Indianapolis and South Bend, Ind .; Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Flint, Mich.; and Champaign, Ill.; may have enough snow to sweep and shovel their cars.

A bit more snow falls around St. Louis for a while, and up to a few inches more snow is likely to fall on Chicago. Freezing rain or drizzle turn into snow, which will fall heavily in the Windy City from late Friday evening to Saturday morning. The NWS (Chicago National Weather Service Office) warned followers on Twitter on Friday that traveling later in the evening commute could be difficult.

Since part of the snow falls at night and can do this very quickly when the surface temperature of the road drops slightly, meteorologists warn drivers that the wet road conditions will remain that way even after dark. Temperatures in the Midwest are forecast to decrease from an average of 2 to 8 degrees Fahrenheit by Saturday morning. This can be enough to create slippery conditions.

Even though stormy conditions will develop this weekend, the air is Pacific and not Arctic. Except for snow showers near the old center of the storm, the snow with lake effects in the wake of the storm is likely to be minimal.

On Saturday evening, the somewhat colder air with snow showers will advance further east along with the old storm center. Drivers in the Detroit and Toledo, Cleveland, Columbus and Youngstown, Ohio area could face a possible blanket of snow in slippery conditions.

Until Sunday the snow showers will focus on the central Appalachian Mountains and the eastern Great Lakes.

Temperatures are expected to be above average in the last few days of January and the first days of February in the North Central States. The peak values ​​typically range from a few degrees of freezing in the north to the late 1940s across parts of the Central Plains and Ohio Valley.