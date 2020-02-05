In the mirror: Trump is the new Ike of the GOP

The impeachment of Donald J. Trump was clearly a journey through Alice in Wonderland magic looking glass. There is no other explanation. Think about why.

First, despite impeachment, Trump is the new Ike, Army President and General Dwight David Eisenhower, at least in terms of Republican support. The recent Wall Street Journal / NBC poll measured support for all presidents since Harry S. Truman about nine months before the second term in November. Ike had by far the strongest support of all candidates – 91 percent – and of course won the re-election without any problems.

According to this poll, only one President Ike’s level has since approximated: Trump. Among all Republicans, this president has an astonishing 89 percent support or a statistical killing blow to the general who won the war in Europe. Political scientists and psychiatrists will argue for decades how and why this happened.

With this measure, Trump’s chances of re-election are good. And should Democrats nominate Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, the president’s lead could lead Senator George McGovern to his knees in 1972 by Richard Nixon. Of course, November is far away politically.

Next, the President’s acquittal on Wednesday afternoon marks a dramatic turn in case law. Republican senators fully agree that impeachment officials from the House of Representatives have made their case: Trump has abused his powers by holding back important military aid until Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to announce public investigation into the Biden family. However, this behavior did not rise to the level of “high crime and misdemeanor” and was in the worst case “inappropriate”.

Apply this standard to future litigation in the United States. After the foreman reads the verdict that “We, the jury, found the defendant to be guilty …”, the judge decides that the conduct was inappropriate and releases the litigator. After all, 51 senators decided to do just that after rejecting the request for additional witnesses. And some Republicans will complain that the Senate, if it knows, would never condemn why it brings prosecutions at all.

Then why should you follow someone according to this logic if there is even the least chance of conviction? Alice would argue that this interpretation of “innocent to demonstrably guilty” gives new meaning. Or it reaffirms the wisdom of the Red Queen to condemn before judgment.

Most Americans know where that is going. The Senate’s acquittal of the president will lead to countless rounds of victory and make the public dizzy. Stating rights should be underestimated, such as Trump’s “justification” of the Müller report without Russian consultation and the Senate vote as evidence of “witch hunts and jokes” by Democrats trying to undo the 2016 elections, trumpeted. What is most worrying, however, is the extent to which Trump has the powers and uninhibited to use what he sees as his now unrestrained authority as president.

Instead of impeachment, which limits the irresponsibility of the president, the opposite could happen. Despite Part II of the Müller report, which outlined 10 possible scenarios for impeachment and the lack of discharge for the foul against Russia, and the impeachment charges now rejected, the president’s base will respond vigorously, or at least 89 percent of it if the Journal / ABC surveys are correct.

Should Trump win a second term, will his disruptive plans to “drain the swamp” and make the allies of the mockers pay their fair share to compensate for the United States’ role in its defense? Given the actuarial probabilities for a new Supreme Court judge, this appointment would make six conservative judges with serious ramifications for Roe vs. Wade and other high party issues arise. Trump could also endorse his original view that NATO is outdated.

Another Donald – Rumsfeld – defined “unknown stranger” who doesn’t know what we don’t know. Of course, events could defeat Trump. Maltreatment of the coronavirus; an economic breakdown; a decision to beat Iran; or the nomination of a credible opponent is not excluded. At this point, however, Trump appears to be on the way to winning 2020.

Still, it’s amazing that Trump’s political support is similar to Eisenhower’s. Pvt. Bone Spur now corresponds politically to an army general. And it is just as surprising, if not surprising, that the GOP had to give up Abraham Lincoln and Ike’s values. In addition, the willingness of the Senate Republicans to accept the prosecutor’s case and block further action, including for witnesses, means that American politics is actually operating inside the mirror.

The only question left is: When will the Red Queen become the Orange King?

Harlan Ullman is a senior advisor to the Atlantic Council. His last book is “Anatomy of Failure: Why America Lost Every War It Begins”. follow him @harlankullman.