National Media sees Florida and Georgia football at the same level in the 2020 season

For the past three seasons, Georgia has been the superior team when they played against Florida in Jacksonville, Florida. In 2017, the Bulldogs blew up the Gators 42-7. When the two teams met in 2018, Florida fought better, but Georgia lost them 36:17 in four quarters in the first year from Dan Mullen.

Florida played close to Georgia last season, but the Gators never got a chance to tie or take the lead in the second half of the game as Georgia got away with a 24:17 win.

Take into account the talent advantage of superior recruitment rankings, and it’s easy to see why Georgia was a clear step over Florida for most of Kirby Smart’s tenure.

But in the 2020 season, the Bulldogs and Gators seem to have equal rights. At least in the eyes of the national media.

College football writer Matt Hinton has put together a series of “Way Too Early Top 25” for the upcoming 2020 season. Interestingly, Florida and Georgia finished sixth on average.

More interestingly, even though the range in Georgia is larger – as high as the second, as low as the 13th – among the 15 lists that were compiled, Florida has a much more consistent ranking.

There are a number of reasons why some think so in the national media.

Overlooking Florida, the Gators are bringing back quarterback Kyle Trask. After starting the season as a replacement, he shone for the Gators and threw 25 touchdowns on 7 interceptions. The Gators are also bringing back most of their start offensive. Florida has to replace four of its six top receivers, but there are former high-level playmakers like Trevon Grimes and Jacob Copeland waiting to take on bigger roles to keep up with star tight end Kyle Pitts.

With Jonathan Greenard and Jabari Zuniga from the 2019 team, Florida also loses the two most successful passport drivers. But the former Georgia Bulldog and 5-star prospect in Brenton Cox are waiting to be launched. And while the Gators haven’t signed many 5-star prospects in recent years, Florida brings mammoth defensive tackle against Gervon Dexter, someone Georgia absolutely wanted to land in the 2020 cycle.

There is nowhere near the staff turnover among employees in Florida that existed in Georgia. And stability sells.

Georgia had to replace the well-known offensive coach Sam Pittman this offensive season. The Bulldogs also hired a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken to replace James Coley. Georgia’s offensive, as bad as it was last season, will be very different in 2020. And the unknown naturally leads to skepticism.

In addition, Bulldogs had to register five players early for the NFL draft. Everyone was offensive and two of them – D’Andre Swift and Andrew Thomas – were clearly Georgia’s best offensive players last year.

The Bulldogs also have to replace quarterback Jake Fromm. As much as he had bothered last season, he still led the Bulldogs to win the SEC East title, the Sugar Bowl win, and was undoubtedly the reason Georgia defeated Florida. Replacing him is not an easy task, even if he already has experience with Jamie Newman.

As much as Georgia will be back on the defensive next year – multiple starters at each level – or scoring with its high profile 2020 recruitment class, these aspects are less attractive at a national level than with a competent offense and a potentially great quarterback.

What this ultimately means is not much. National media perceptions will not change the way these two programs are discontinued, as Georgia will always have better recruitment powers at Smart than Florida at Mullen. Because of his far-reaching offensive background, people will always give Mullen the advantage of replacing attacking talent.

While Georgia has defeated Florida in the past two seasons, it’s not as if the Gators were so far away compared to the point at which the Bulldogs end the season. Both teams ended the 2018 and 2019 seasons and ranked in the top 10 of the latest AP surveys. And thanks to Hinton’s data, both seemed ready to start the 2020 season with the same high rankings.

We won’t ultimately know which team is better until the two teams meet again in Jacksonville on October 31st. But at least for the start of the 2020 campaign, there seems to be a thought that Florida is getting closer to Georgia’s level from the national media.

