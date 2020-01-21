In the past, these SUVs were expensive, but more affordable than you thought today

There is absolutely no question that many people like to buy SUVs. This is due to the fact that they often offer the best safety features of all cars. This enables them to attain the reputation of a top-class family car. The negative thing about these vehicles that thrive so well is that they often become more expensive. In some cases, however, the top series have started to lower their starting prices a bit, which is certainly wonderful.

This article presents 20 SUVs that used to be expensive, but cheaper than you thought today. These cars will come from different manufacturers because they show the wonderful options from which to choose. Ultimately, it pays to invest in all of these vehicles, especially because of their affordable prices.

Now let’s start!

20 Chevrolet Equinox ($ 23,800)

The Chevrolet Equinox is one of the top family cars on the primary market every model year. With that said, one can assume that it is very expensive as it really could be. However, prices honestly seem to have gotten cheaper lately, and it’s definitely one that’s pretty affordable. A new 2020 Equinox will only cost $ 23,800.

19 Ford Ecosport ($ 19,995)

The Ford Ecosport is definitely a great option as its starting price is very affordable. This manufacturer is definitely doing a great job with this car as well, since it is obviously always built with a great deal of care, which gives it a long lifespan. The car also has a wealth of performance and reliability.

18 Honda HR-V ($ 20,820)

Year after year, the Honda HR-V is considered one of the best SUVs. If that is said, it could definitely be offered at a much more expensive price. However, this vehicle is definitely one of the cheapest on the primary market. So it’s worth considering and starts at just $ 20,820.

17 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ($ 22,595)

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has earned an excellent reputation due to the immense power that it always contains. Still, it’s important to know that it works amazingly well. This makes it a very solid option, especially with its affordable entry-level price.

16 jeep compass ($ 22,105)

The Jeep Compass series is one that many people consider expensive because it looks luxurious. However, this vehicle is actually available at a reasonable price, making it a solid option today. Although previous models had their problems, it seems to have finally been perfected.

15 Subaru Crosstrek ($ 22,145)

The Subaru Crosstrek definitely has many features that make it a wonderful option. It’s pretty clear that it’s built to last because it has a lot of durability and is amazingly well structured. The manufacturer could honestly offer it at a higher price if they wanted to, but thankfully they don’t.

14 Fiat 500X ($ 24,590)

The Fiat 500X is currently one of the cheapest SUVs on the primary market. This can come as a surprise to many, as this manufacturer is usually known for offering its vehicles at a higher price. This vehicle is a great option at the end of the day as it is clearly meant for families.

13 Hyundai Tucson ($ 23,550)

The Hyundai Tucson is successful in the primary market every year because of its amazing safety features. It also contributes to the fact that it performs extremely well in rough road conditions and offers its passengers a lot of safety. To make things even better, it’s also available at a low price.

12 Buick Encore ($ 23,200)

The Buick Encore has become the bread and butter for this manufacturer because its success in the primary market is always high. This is due to the fact that the vehicle is surprisingly powerful. It also helps that it has a very nice style, especially at its low entry-level price.

11 Nissan Rogue ($ 25,300)

The Nissan Rogue is definitely a vehicle that many people simply love. This is due to the clear fact that it comes with a lot of reliability and style. This is what enables him to be a top seller every year. It may shock many that it is much cheaper than it used to be.

10 Jeep Renegade ($ 22,275)

The Jeep Renegade has earned a very good reputation due to its strong power. It is also very easy to ride off-road, so it truly offers plenty of entertainment to those who own it. Given the cheap price, it is definitely a car worth investing in.

9 Chevrolet Trax ($ 21,300)

The Chevrolet Trax has attracted a lot of attention every year due to its very low prices. It also helps that it is a very reliable car that has spectacular safety features. For this reason, it is definitely worth buying today as it is one of the best cars on the primary market.

8 Toyota C-HR ($ 21,295)

The Toyota C-HR is definitely a vehicle that many people don’t think is cheap. When you see the amazing quality it has, you can rightly say that it could be offered at a much higher price. The handling and style are fantastic. At the end of the day, it is one of the best to come from this manufacturer.

7 Mazda CX-3 ($ 20,640)

The Mazda CX-3 is a vehicle that many people buy every year. Although it used to be a high price, the starting value of these vehicles has dropped in recent years. However, this does not mean that they have lost quality, as it is pretty clear that they are still extremely strong and well structured.

6 Hyundai Kona ($ 20,300)

The Hyundai Kona is certainly a car that would be very cool to own today. There is no question that the manufacturer handled this car with great care when building it, as it seems to be able to handle rough road conditions with ease every year. With its price so low, it is frankly a bargain.

5 Nissan kicks ($ 18,870)

The Nissan Kicks series has become one of the top-selling in the primary market. The manufacturer did a great job of building an immensely powerful car, and at a very reasonable price. For this reason, it is definitely a great opportunity to be a classic series of them in the future.

4 Dodge Journey ($ 23,495)

The Dodge Journey series is really a wonderful one from this manufacturer. Although it is definitely cheaper than it used to be, there is no question that the technological components of this car make it possible to thrive every year. It also helps that it comes with an immense amount of power, so it would surely be a wonderful car to collect.

3 Toyota RAV-4 ($ 25,950)

The Toyota RAV-4 is a vehicle that many people drive when they have families. This is due to the fact that this vehicle offers a high level of protection, as its safety features can hardly be surpassed in quality. Entry prices have also been reduced in recent years, making them affordable.

2 Subaru Forester ($ 24,485)

The Subaru Forester has earned a good reputation after years of making wonderful cars. Given this, it is easy for people to assume that it is a vehicle that is immensely expensive. However, this powerful SUV actually has a fairly reasonable entry-level price that arouses people’s interest in it.

1 Ford Escape ($ 24,885)

At the end of this list we look at the fan favorite Ford Escape. This vehicle can be bought intelligently these days because the manufacturer puts its reliability and performance very strongly in the foreground. Given that it’s also very cheap, it would certainly be wise to buy at the end of the day.

