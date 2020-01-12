In the play-off victory, Aaron Rodgers shows the world that he can still dominate

Loading...

GREEN BAY, Delete. – Bear fans have been praying for years that if their favorite team couldn’t send Aaron Rodgers, Father Time might be able to. Although the age of the Packers quarterback has risen, just like us, this year’s team has proven that a crime led by the 36-year-old quarterback does not have to be based on his extraterrestrial skills. His franchise doubled in defense and a running game during the off season, giving Rodgers the margin of error he had missed since the Packers last made the playoffs three years ago.

That was the storyline, at least, fed to fans like fried fish on Friday.

In Sunday night’s 28-23 divisional game against the Seahawks at Lambeau Field, Rodgers reminded the world who he was. Unlike counterparty Russell Wilson, Rodgers did not have to play every game. He just had to make every important one.

And he did.

“It doesn’t have to be beautiful,” he said. “What we did is close games properly.”

Except that it was beautiful.

Faced with third and eight with 2:10 left and a five-point lead, Rodgers took a snap of his own 22. He looked to the right and threw a heat-seeking pass to receiver Davante Adams, who ran a corner route from the right slot. Rodgers dropped the 32-meter pass over the head of Ugo Amadi into the arms of Adams. It was a pitch that only Rodgers could make.

A yard, two games, and 12 seconds later, Rodgers found Jimmy Graham tightly on a crossing route on third and 9. The former Seahawk stumbled to the line to – hardly – win and the Packers ran out of time.

On Sunday in San Francisco, they try to be the first NFC North team to reach the Super Bowl because their own franchise won all nine years ago.

That’s a depressing thought for Bears fans who already had a miserable day watching the Chiefs ‘Patrick Mahomes and the Texans’ Deshaun Watson – both of whom the Bears ignored to trade in for Mitch Trubsky – duel in the AFC division . Later that afternoon, former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, candidate for the vacant offensive coordinator job of the Bears, allegedly agreed with the same role as the Broncos.

The nightcap featured Rodgers who completed 16-of-27 passes for 243 yards, two scores and a 113.7 passerrating. It was a performance that he could replicate over the next five years.

Rodgers credited “a little intuition” for the connection with Adams, who caught eight passes for 160 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown in the third quarter. One of only two pass-catchers in the route, Adams walked a post from the left. Rodgers’ pitch was high, but it forced Adams to slow down on the 19-yard line as soon as he caught the ball. He cut inside, sprinted past Tre Flowers, untouched, for a touchdown.

“It stopped him enough to go, but it wasn’t a great pitch,” Rodgers said.

The Packers were 21-3 ahead – thanks to two Aaron Jones 1-yard touchdown runs and Adams’ first touchdown catch, a 20-yarder – but saw the Seahawks rally with three second half touchdowns.

“The way their attack moved the ball,” Rodgers said, “I knew I should play something.”

The Packers defense made only one stop in the second half. Five ahead of about three minutes to play, fired the Packers Wilson’s Preston Smith – who went 21-for-31 for 277 yards and a 106.5-passer rating – in third and fifth place.

The Seahawks struck but never got the ball back.

The Packers did not look like a 13-3 team all year round, until the last game of the season – a win they earned against the Lions. Rodgers acknowledged that too.

“I don’t know that even our fans felt extremely trusting in us,” he said.

They were there by the end of the game. That was because of Rodgers.

That should destroy any other team in NFC North.