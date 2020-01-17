In the private museum of a Green Bay Packers super fan

GREEN BAY, WIS (WFRV) – Every Green Bay fan has one or two Packers souvenirs, but it’s hard to find a collection that has Packer Bob’s torch.

It started about ten years ago when Packer Bob and his family came to Green Bay to take care of his parents. They were in the area so often that they decided to secure a permanent place.

How did the WFRV find out about this secret collection? This is where Joe comes in. He lives next door.

Joe says it was really fun. Especially during his annual Christmas party, where Bob takes hourly tours of the hall to get rid of the noise and heat.

According to Packer Bob, the collection, which is more like a mini-museum, is a reflection of his childhood in the 1960s when he grew up as a Packer fan in Manitowoc. During this time, the Lombardi years, Packer Bob was very proud to be a fan.

Packer Bob looks at many of his hand-signed photos and becomes poetic: “Ancient football was the origin of the United States. You look at it and realize how iconic and simple Green Bay is and how important it is and remains for the success of the NFL. “I say I never want to take a minute for granted in this stadium. “

