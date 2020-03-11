In the Publishing Earth, Fictional Epidemics Are All the Rage

Writer Dean Koontz in 2012

Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Occasions by way of Getty Photos

Well, we’re looking through far more. That’s the good information.

Worries about the coronavirus appears to be to have impressed some like-minded reading through practices, with epidemic-themed novels now back on the bestsellers record.

So considerably the literary beneficiaries of the virus scare involve Albert Camus’s The Plague, Stephen King’s The Stand and Dean Koontz’s The Eyes of Darkness, a 1981 novel about a fictional virus named Wuhan-400 (we’ve previously obtained the conspiracy movie connecting this year’s situations with that novel). Other more recent publications, like Emily St. John Mandel’s Station Eleven and Ling Ma’s Severance, are also observing an uptick in profits, in particular at indie bookstores.

In accordance to The Guardian, e-books product sales of Koontz’s prophetic novel are up 3000 % in three months. Profits of King and Camus’s publications are up involving 58-300 percent.

Also seeing renewed interest: The 2012 video clip recreation Plague Inc and the Steven Soderbergh movie Contagion, which is again in the leading 20 on Apple’s rental chart. Oddly, not a lot of non-fiction is creating waves, and the Netflix top 10 doesn’t consist of something with viruses or plagues (possibly people today need to be seeing this docuseries).

