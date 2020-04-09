In the region: Virginia Tech’s Bolen named condition wrestler of the calendar year | Virginia Tech

Christiansburg graduate Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech has been named the condition wrestler of the year by the sporting activities details directors of Virginia colleges, whilst Nathan Shearer of Washington and Lee was voted the mentor of the calendar year.

Bolen (24-2) gained the ACC title at 184 pounds and concluded the year rated No. 1 in the nation in his bodyweight course.

Shearer led W&L to a university-report 16 wins the previous mark of 13 was established in 1972. W&L won the Centennial Convention match it was the team’s very first title in any league due to the fact 1979. W&L took second at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional championships.

Bolen was joined on the all-state 1st crew by Virginia Tech’s David McFadden Virginia’s Jack Mueller and Jay Aiello VMI’s Neal Richards Ferrum’s Levi Englman and Southern Virginia’s Nico Ramirez.

The next staff included UVa’s Denton Spencer and Quinn Miller Ferrum’s Malik Barr and Braden Homsey and W&L’s Ryan Luth, Shane Conners and Rexx Hallyburton.

Wrestlers named All-Us residents

Wrestlers from W&L, Ferrum and Southern Virginia have acquired Division III All-American honors from the Countrywide Wrestling Coaches Affiliation.

Normally, All-The us honors are dependent strictly on how wrestlers fare at the NCAA championships. But the NCAAs were canceled past thirty day period simply because of the coronavirus pandemic, so this year’s awards have been primarily based on wrestlers’ overall performances this season.

W&L’s Ryan Luth, who received meeting and regional titles at 157 lbs ., manufactured the very first staff.

SVU heavyweight Nico Ramirez, who went 31-4, manufactured the second team. He grew to become the program’s first All-American.

The 3rd crew provided Ferrum’s Levi Englman, who received a convention title at 133 lbs . and turned the to start with two-time All-American wrestler in Ferrum record Ferrum’s Braden Homsey, who received a meeting title at 197 lbs W&L’s Shane Conners, who went 23-7 at 165 pounds and W&L’s Rexx Hallyburton, who won a regional title at 184.

VMI standout Travis Evee declared on social media that he has resolved to transfer to Conference United states of america member Rice.

Evee entered the transfer portal previous thirty day period. The Massachusetts indigenous told the Boston Herald his choice to leave VMI “had nothing to do with basketball.”

He was named the Southern Convention freshman of the year by SoCon media members last thirty day period. Evee led all SoCon freshmen in scoring with a staff-significant typical of 12.6 points. He sank 77 3-pointers.

The guard told the Boston Herald that he chose Rice over Towson, Elon, Fairfield and Holy Cross.

Katie Garrish of Southern Virginia has been named to the compact-higher education all-point out first group by the sports activities facts administrators of Virginia faculties.

The second group provided Erin Hughes of Washington and Lee, Kayla Surles of Hollins and Savanna Christensen of SVU.

On the men’s aspect, W&L’s William Brueggeman produced the initial staff.

Hollins announces HOF class

Two folks and a crew have been selected for this year’s class of the Hollins hall of fame.

The course consists of former All-ODAC basketball player Brandi Cochran-Mitchell, who is the next-primary scorer in college background, and former All-ODAC tennis player Karen Montoya.

Hollins’ 1984 tennis group, which was the to start with Hollins squad to earn an ODAC championship, also will be inducted.