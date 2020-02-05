In the Rohingya case, the ICC collects evidence of crimes against humanity

DHAKA – International Criminal Court investigators have started collecting evidence of a case that alleged crimes against Myanmar’s humanity against Rohingya Muslims were caused to cause them to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, a court official said on Tuesday.

Phakiso Mochochoko, director of the Department of Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation at the prosecutor’s ICC office, said a team of investigators is visiting Rohingya refugee camps to collect evidence. He said justice will be done whether Myanmar is cooperating or not.

Mochochoko told reporters in Dhaka that the Hague-based court would continue to pursue the case, although Myanmar is not a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that founded it, and urged the nation to cooperate with a Buddhist majority. Myanmar has denied crimes against humanity or genocide.

He said the court had a mandate to proceed with the case because Bangladesh is a party to the statute and the Rohingya crossed the border into that country.

He admitted that the investigation would be lengthy and difficult without Myanmar’s involvement.

“This is a challenge, we all agreed, it is a challenge,” he said. “We have had experience in the past, and in some other situations where countries refused to cooperate with us, they refused to enter their territory, but we were able to investigate and prosecute people.”

He said the investigators were talking to both Rohingya refugees and witnesses in other countries.

Mochochoko said investigators will work to find out who planned, allegedly alleged, and committed the alleged crimes.

“Prosecutors will now carefully and thoroughly try to uncover the truth about what happened to the Rohingya people in Myanmar that brought them here to Bangladesh,” he said.

Those responsible could be the head of state or other top officials in Myanmar, he said.

Mochochoko said that Bangladesh’s efforts to begin returning Rohingya refugees would not be hindered by the ICC investigation, and it can do so under an agreement with Myanmar.

He thanked Bangladesh for his support.

“As we conduct our independent research, we look forward to further support and collaboration,” he said from Bangladesh.

He said the ICC is working with the United States Supreme Court, the International Court of Justice, which instructed Myanmar last month to take all possible measures to prevent the Rohingya genocide.

The United States Court said its order to protect Rohingya was “binding on Myanmar and creating international legal obligations.”

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh after security forces in Myanmar launched an action against the Muslim minority in August 2017. Bangladesh currently hosts over 1 million Rohingya refugees.

Myanmar has long claimed that the Rohingya are “Bengali” migrants from Bangladesh, even though their families have lived in the country for generations. Almost everyone has been denied citizenship since 1982, making them practically stateless.

The International Criminal Court is a court of last resort that deals with cases in which the national authorities cannot or do not want to prosecute alleged atrocities.