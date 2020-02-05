In the sign of the times, Trump breaks the tradition of the State of the Union by snubbing the spokesman for the US house

WASHINGTON – Has President Donald Trump refused to shake hands with spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi?

At the beginning of the State of the Union speech on Tuesday, it turned out that Pelosi Trump shook hands, a gesture in the middle of the fissile impeachment process.

The president presented Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence Folios when he appeared for the evening speech when she reached for the shake. At the same time, Trump turned away from her to face the audience of lawmakers who had gathered for the annual speech – a violation of custom by not shaking hands.

Pelosi gave an incredulous look and the Democrats later returned the favor during the speech by remaining in their seats, often in silence while the Republicans jumped up to ovate after ovation.

The sight perfectly captured the polarization that swept across the country before the November election.

The spokesman cited the House Democrats last month, alleging that he had misused power and hindered Congress on the Ukraine issue. The Senate is ready to release him from the two impeachment proceedings on Wednesday.